CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been selected as Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s 2022 “Volunteer of the Year.”. Sandi Riley was first recognized as Volunteer of the Year during Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s “Stories of Light Gala” in November, the nonprofit said in a press release Tuesday. Riley has volunteered with Make-A-Wish Wyoming for 11 years and has helped fulfill the wishes of 13 kids.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO