county17.com
Sandi Riley named Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s 2022 ‘Volunteer of the Year’
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been selected as Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s 2022 “Volunteer of the Year.”. Sandi Riley was first recognized as Volunteer of the Year during Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s “Stories of Light Gala” in November, the nonprofit said in a press release Tuesday. Riley has volunteered with Make-A-Wish Wyoming for 11 years and has helped fulfill the wishes of 13 kids.
county17.com
Clouds, sun and a high in the mid-30s expected today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With low pressure expected to push north from southwest Wyoming, areas south of Campbell County are likely to see snow developing later today. Campbell County, on the other hand, is likely to see clouds, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said. Today’s skies...
county17.com
Wyoming governor issues flag order in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered that United States and Wyoming flags fly at half-staff across the state on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. 2,403 Americans were killed in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Flags should be...
