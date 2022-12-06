ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

1 killed, 1 injured after fiery, head-on crash in Champaign County Tuesday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoUv0_0jZYw1ur00

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One driver was killed and a second was hospitalized with injuries after a head-on crash north of Urbana in Champaign County Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

>>Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help

The crash happened on Clark Road near state Route 296 around 10:30 a.m., deputies said in a media release.

A preliminary investigation found a 2018 Hyundai car was traveling north and crossed the centerline. The car crashed head-on into a 2019 Buick SUV, which caused the SUV to overturn.

>>‘End of their 81-year love story;’ Butler County couple, married for 79 years, die hours apart

The driver of the car was rescued by bystanders from the wreckage because the car had caught fire. However the driver was later pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The identity of the driver killed has not been released, pending notification of family and further investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the SUV, only identified as a woman, was initially pinned inside the vehicle before fire crews rescued her. She was later taken to an area hospital for treatment however her condition was not released.

Potential factors in the crash were not released and the crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details were not available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
dayton247now.com

One dead in two vehicle crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after a head on crash involving two vehicles near Urbana Tuesday. Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on collision in the 2700 block of Clark Road at about 10:28 a.m., according to a news release. Investigators determined the...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Victim in fatal crash identified

A fatal crash Tuesday morning on Clark Road took the life of Lisa M. Courter, age 57 of Urbana. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road.
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Driver dies in Clark Road two-vehicle crash

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road. Upon receiving the call, Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire/EMS from Urbana Fire Division and West Liberty Fire...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

Piqua man arrested for damaging five cell phone towers

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Piqua man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly damaged five cell phone towers, disrupting service for AT&T and Verizon customers. According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, 37-year-old Christopher A. Daniels is facing charges of aggravated trespass, felony vandalism and disrupting public service.
PIQUA, OH
WKRC

2 killed, 2 injured in Clinton County crash

UNION TWP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman and a teenager were killed in a crash in Clinton County Tuesday. Wilmington OSP says that the two-vehicle crash closed SR 73 at Williams Road in Chester Township just after 6 p.m. It reopened shortly after 10 p.m. Officials say that a vehicle...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Garage destroyed after overnight fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a detached garage fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Medics and firefighters were called to a garage fire at the cross of Sherman Street and Yates Street around 1:20 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital, 2 others injured after trying...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

New details released from three-vehicle accident on 33 Tuesday morning

New details have been released regarding the three-vehicle injury accident that shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Irwin, 27, of Jackson Center, was westbound on 33 when he traveled left of center and struck Eve Mitro, 30, of Sidney, on the driver’s side.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Driver seriously injured in Orange Township crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was seriously injured in a crash in Orange Township near the border between Franklin and Delaware Counties Tuesday morning. Sgt. Ryan Purpura with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near North High Street and Lazelle Road. Troopers...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy