1 killed, 1 injured after fiery, head-on crash in Champaign County Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One driver was killed and a second was hospitalized with injuries after a head-on crash north of Urbana in Champaign County Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

The crash happened on Clark Road near state Route 296 around 10:30 a.m., deputies said in a media release.

A preliminary investigation found a 2018 Hyundai car was traveling north and crossed the centerline. The car crashed head-on into a 2019 Buick SUV, which caused the SUV to overturn.

The driver of the car was rescued by bystanders from the wreckage because the car had caught fire. However the driver was later pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The identity of the driver killed has not been released, pending notification of family and further investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the SUV, only identified as a woman, was initially pinned inside the vehicle before fire crews rescued her. She was later taken to an area hospital for treatment however her condition was not released.

Potential factors in the crash were not released and the crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details were not available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

