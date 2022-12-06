Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lizard Mound listed; Wisconsin Register of Historic Places
TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Historical Society announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7 the revised listing of Lizard Mound in the Town of Farmington, Washington County, on the State Register of Historic Places. A news release says the Lizard Mound site is a Native ceremonial center and cemetery that...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin American Red Cross workers vote to go on strike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers of American Red Cross’ six Wisconsin facilities voted Monday to initiate a holiday strike. According to the Red Cross, a strike would occur if the management and union members did not form a mutually agreeable contract. The current contract expires on December 15. President...
WSAW
Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans...
nbc15.com
Holiday tree lighting at the Wisconsin Capitol Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The annual holiday tree lighting is steeped in tradition. The first Capitol Holiday tree was placed in the rotunda in 1916, despite the building not being completed until the following year. Community members are invited to be a part of that very tradition Tuesday, by gathering inside...
Badger Herald
Paper cuts deep: The evolution of Wisconsin’s paper industry
When Mike Grosskreutz started working at the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill in 1980, he thought his job would last until retirement. After all, the paper mill was the place everyone in the area wanted to work. Forty years later, Verso, the then owner of the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill, announced their plan to shut down the mill in June 2020.
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
Conservationists bristle at stonewalling from DNR bear, wolf advisory committees
Wildlife conservationists in Wisconsin are frustrated after their efforts at influencing state rules guiding the treatment of bears and wolves were unceremoniously shut down by the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) advisory committees on the animals. Both committees are part of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, a statewide body in...
KCCI.com
TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint
MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
empowerwisconsin.org
Sortwell: Criminal Justice system at ‘breaking point’
The criminal justice system in Wisconsin is on the brink of collapse. Did that get your attention? I hope it did. From the lawsuit filed in Brown County against Gov. Tony Evers for the shortage of public defenders, to the 40 percent vacancy rate for correctional officers at our maximum-security prisons forcing many officers to work double shifts, to assistant district attorneys juggling 500+ cases per year, to cases being delayed for months (or not prosecuted at all) because there simply isn’t the staffing — our justice system is stretched to a snapping point. Police can’t even enforce “lesser” crimes like shoplifting that are robbing our shop owners blind because the district attorney can’t devote the time needed to prosecute these cases because he needs to prioritize high level cases such as murders.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
cwbradio.com
Madison-Based Secular Group Calling on Wisconsin Attorney General to Escalate Clergy Abuse Investigation
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) A Madison-based secular group is calling on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to escalate a statewide review of clergy sex abuse that launched last year. According to Danielle Kaeding with the Wisconsin Public Radio, the request follows the release of names of nearly two...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
wissports.net
WIAA football-only conference realignment proposal would drastically alter state's landscape
At its December meeting, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Conference Realignment Task Force reviewed a number of football-only proposals from member schools and voted on those requests, with an preliminary statewide realignment plan advanced for additional consideration for both 8-player and 11-player football. The Conference Realignment Task Force applied...
WEAU-TV 13
Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
‘He was very proud of himself’: Cat finds alligator head in Wisconsin lake
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — “Look what the cat dragged in” took on new meaning for a woman in Wisconsin when her cat dragged a severed alligator head out of a lake. Wendy Wiesehuegel told WISN that she thought she had seen an alligator on Lake Keesus, but didn’t think about it again until she saw her 2-year-old cat, named Burnt Toast, dragging something up from the lake.
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
wpr.org
Nearly 2 years after it was slated to close, staffing shortages continue to plague Wisconsin youth prison
Children at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons are no longer allowed to be locked in their rooms as punishment under the terms of a class-action settlement approved in 2018. But kids at the northern Wisconsin facilities are still being confined to their rooms, simply because there aren't...
