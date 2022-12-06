Canterbury’s Anabtawi named All-American for second time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row Canterbury’s Saed Anabtawi has been tabbed as one of the best high school soccer players in the country as the goaltender has been selected an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches organization.

Anabtawi, an Indiana University signee , is one of four keepers on the boys squad. There were 81 boys and 62 girls selected, with Saed being one of the eight boys earning a repeat selection. He was also one of three boys players from the state of Indiana selected.

The All-America teams will be recognized on Saturday, January 14 at a banquet in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

Anabtawi was also named the boys Player of the Year for the state of Indiana by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association this fall after leading the Cavaliers to a 16-2-3 overall record and a regional title.

Saed graduate from Canterbury in December and join the I.U. program in January to get an early start on his collegiate career.

