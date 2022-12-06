ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 12/6/2022

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Stocks fell again on Wall Street, extending the market's recent string of losses.

Investors are worried that the Federal Reserve will need to keep applying the brakes to the economy in order to get inflation under control, raising the risk of a sharp recession.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 57.58 points, or 1.4%, to 3,941.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 350.76 points, or 1%, to 33,596.34.

The Nasdaq fell 225.05 points, or 2%, to 11,014.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.65 points, or 1.5%, to 1,812.58.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 130.44 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is down 833.54 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 446.61 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 80.26 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 824.92 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is down 2,741.96 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,630.08 points, or 29.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 432.74 points, or 19.3%.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
msn.com

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Benzinga

Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
msn.com

Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again

One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
The Associated Press

Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week

Technology companies helped lift stocks Thursday, ending a five-day losing streak for the S&P 500, though the major indexes remain on pace for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 1.1% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%. Major indexes are all...
msn.com

Dow down over 400 points in last hour of trade as stocks tumble for second straight day

Major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply Tuesday afternoon, continuing a sharp rout on Wall Street for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off about 430 points, or 1.3%, at 33,516, after touching a session low of 33,418.59, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 index was down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 2.1% lower. At the session lows, both the S&P 500 and Dow were headed for their worst 2-day decline in about two months, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors have grown jittery about a roaring labor market that could thwart the Federal Reserve's attempt to start raising its policy rate in smaller increments. Inflation has proven hard to ease after it hit a 40-year high earlier this year, even through the Fed's policy rate already in November climbed to its highest level in 15 years.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy