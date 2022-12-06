ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Reports: Guardians sign 1B Josh Bell to 2-year deal

The Cleveland Guardians and free agent first baseman Josh Bell agreed to a two-year contract worth $33 million, multiple reports said Tuesday.

The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the 2023 season.

Bell, 30, was a 2019 All-Star and won his first Silver Slugger award last season, which saw him traded from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres.

He was batting .301 through 103 games for the Nationals at the time of the trade, with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs. But in 53 regular-season games for San Diego, he hit just .192 with three homers and 14 RBIs. He added two home runs and five RBIs in 10 playoff games, batting .250.

In a seven-year MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016-20), Nationals and Padres, Bell has a .262 career average with 130 home runs and 468 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

