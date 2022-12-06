Read full article on original website
North Branch of Susquehanna River named finalist for PA River of the Year
Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper As Angie Tuttle paddled and fished her way down the North Branch of the Susquehanna River from Howland Preserve to Riverside Park in Tunkhannock, she had a feeling something was watching her and following along. “I just kept fishing and floating and then I heard cracking branches up on the bank,” she said. “I looked and saw a tiny little fox face looking around...
Federal government joins investigation into Williamsport transit grants
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In March of 2021, Newswatch 16 broke the story about the State Attorney General's investigation into the city of Williamsport's alleged misappropriation of transit funds from 2009 to 2019. Now, the city confirms that the federal government has joined the investigation. "The Federal Transit Administration has...
Rockslide closes Route 611 at Northampton County border (UPDATE)
A rockslide has closed a portion of Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, where damage earlier this year closed the busy two-lane road for several weeks. The rockslide was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 611 in Monroe County, between the Northampton County line and...
Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
Delaware River Basin Commission bans dumping of fracking fluid
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Delaware River Basin Commission has banned the discharge of wastewater from fracking onto land or water inside the Delaware River Basin. The vote on Wednesday was 4-0, with the federal government representative abstaining. The commission approved a final rule last year prohibiting the practice of...
WOLF
Water Tanker Being Used for Some Honesdale Residents - One Week After an Oil Spill
HONESDALE, WAYNE CO. (WOLF) — Many residents in Wayne County have been without water for almost a week. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was in Honesdale this evening talking to residents and the DEP. For nearly a week now, some residents have been without water. Late last week, a home...
natureworldnews.com
40 Animals Dead After Fire Consumed Red Creek Wildlife Center — Pennsylvania
On Monday, December 6, a fire at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of 40 animals. Around 8 AM, first aid personnel reportedly arrived on the scene. The primary clinic building and all the animals in temporary care were destroyed in the fire, the center said in a statement.
'Here we go again' — Stretch of Route 611 closed after a rockslide in Monroe County
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — A problem road in the Poconos is again closed indefinitely after heavy rainfall led to a rock slide. PennDOT has closed a three-mile stretch of Route 611 in Monroe County indefinitely. Road closed and detour signs are sights that residents and business owners in...
Sendoff for two firefighters killed in Schuylkill County house fire
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are dead after a house fire in Schuylkill County Wednesday night. Two of them are firefighters. Early Thursday morning outside St. Luke's Miners Campus in Coaldale, fire companies from around the area showed up for a send-off for those two firefighters. They are...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
Remembering fallen firefighters after deadly fire
TAMAQUA, Pa. — An American flag flew high over Route 309 in Tamaqua as the bodies of two volunteer firefighters were escorted back home to Lehigh County. New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief, 36-year-old Zachary Paris, and 59-year-old Marvin Gruber died during a fire they were fighting Wednesday afternoon in west Penn Township near Tamaqua.
Fire damages apartment in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to the building on Eynon Street around 9 p.m. for a kitchen fire. It was knocked down quickly. No other apartments were damaged, and no one was injured. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like...
Renovations complete at Point Township municipal building
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — In less than two years, the Point Township municipal building has undergone quite a change. "We wanted a multi-use facility with all of our agencies under one roof. A lot of our residents are becoming elderly, hence the portal out front, which you can pull in. They vote here, they eat here, and they meet here," said Montie Peters, a Point Township supervisor.
PennDOT announces Interstate 380 lane restriction
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced an upcoming lane restriction on Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County to account for bridge deck repairs. The restriction will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The restriction will span from Exit 20 (Daleville) to Exit 13 (Gouldsboro). […]
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
uncoveringpa.com
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
Feud between the commissioners, controller in a Pa. county to continue in court
WILLIAMSPORT - The feud between the Lycoming County commissioners and the elected controller over who manages the counties fiscal affairs will continue in the courts. The commissioners Thursday decided to appeal to Commonwealth Court a judge’s order directing them to “forthwith” return all ledgers, accounts, payroll and related documents along with the employees to Controller Krista B. Rogers.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
