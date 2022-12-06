ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

North Branch of Susquehanna River named finalist for PA River of the Year

Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper As Angie Tuttle paddled and fished her way down the North Branch of the Susquehanna River from Howland Preserve to Riverside Park in Tunkhannock, she had a feeling something was watching her and following along. “I just kept fishing and floating and then I heard cracking branches up on the bank,” she said. “I looked and saw a tiny little fox face looking around...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Newswatch 16

Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Remembering fallen firefighters after deadly fire

TAMAQUA, Pa. — An American flag flew high over Route 309 in Tamaqua as the bodies of two volunteer firefighters were escorted back home to Lehigh County. New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief, 36-year-old Zachary Paris, and 59-year-old Marvin Gruber died during a fire they were fighting Wednesday afternoon in west Penn Township near Tamaqua.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to the building on Eynon Street around 9 p.m. for a kitchen fire. It was knocked down quickly. No other apartments were damaged, and no one was injured. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Renovations complete at Point Township municipal building

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — In less than two years, the Point Township municipal building has undergone quite a change. "We wanted a multi-use facility with all of our agencies under one roof. A lot of our residents are becoming elderly, hence the portal out front, which you can pull in. They vote here, they eat here, and they meet here," said Montie Peters, a Point Township supervisor.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT announces Interstate 380 lane restriction

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced an upcoming lane restriction on Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County to account for bridge deck repairs. The restriction will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The restriction will span from Exit 20 (Daleville) to Exit 13 (Gouldsboro). […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays

I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
PennLive.com

Feud between the commissioners, controller in a Pa. county to continue in court

WILLIAMSPORT - The feud between the Lycoming County commissioners and the elected controller over who manages the counties fiscal affairs will continue in the courts. The commissioners Thursday decided to appeal to Commonwealth Court a judge’s order directing them to “forthwith” return all ledgers, accounts, payroll and related documents along with the employees to Controller Krista B. Rogers.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy