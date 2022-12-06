One of Issa Rae's HBO Max shows will not be returning for Season 3. In an exclusive report from The Jasmine Brand, Sweet Life: Los Angeles was confirmed to not be returning. With Season 3 premiering just this August, a lot of viewers were wondering why the show wouldn't be continuing on Max. Well, some of the series stars have hinted that the Discover and HBO merger has a lot to do with it. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been reportedly targeting a lot of programs with budgets he feels are out of line with internal expectations. (In this case that Discovery-style reality show programs have preferable budgets to some of Max's offerings.) That comes as little comfort to fans expecting more. But, there is a silver lining as the team behind Sweet Life is looking for another home for the show. Hope springs eternal in the streaming landscape and hopefully this isn't the end.

1 DAY AGO