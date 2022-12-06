Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
Actress In The Cancelled Game Of Thrones Spinoff Shares Her Feelings On What Happened
Denise Gough was set to appear in the Game of Thrones prequel Bloodmoon before it got the ax by HBO.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
Collider
‘FBoy Island’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at HBO Max
It seems like HBO Max is still undergoing massive overhaul, and one of its fan favorites did not survive the ongoing cancellation pattern. Even though FBoy Island succeeded as "guilty-pleasure reality TV" just by embracing self-awareness, HBO Max's hit American dating reality series has been canceled after a two-season run, which could be attributed to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year, according to Variety.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
Meghan Markle's Podcast May Not Be Renewed After Head Of Audio At Archewell Resigns To Launch Her Own Project
Trouble at Archewell! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's head of audio, Rebecca Sananès, announced she will be leaving the company — and it's unclear if the actress' podcast, "Archetypes," will continue going forward. According to a source, Sananès, who is in charge of Meghan's podcast, is launching her own project after having been at Archewell for over a year. Sananès, who worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's "Pivot" podcast, was hired in July 2021. A few months later, she spoke about her job. “The podcast industry is severely undervaluing and under crediting the INCREDIBLY talented and hardworking producers...
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
How HBO Max's Return To Amazon Prime Video Channels Could Help The Bottom Line
In the vicious battle for domination in the streaming universe, HBO is doing quite well. Not only is "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" flying straight towards Season 2, but the upcoming adaptation "The Last of Us" is probably the most anticipated series for next year. With the casting of everyone's favorite dad Pedro Pascal as apocalypse survivor Joel — in addition to a massive established audience from the video games — it's doubtful "The Last of Us" will be anything less than a monumental hit.
Legendary Cancelled After 3 Seasons as HBO Max Purge Continues
HBO Max has dropped the ball, cancelling the voguing competition series Legendary after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. This is HBO Max’s second unscripted cancellation in two days, following Monday’s axing of FBoy Island. It’s also the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie (we have a full roundup of the bloodletting here.) Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Dashaun Wesley was the Master of Ceremonies,...
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
ComicBook
HBO Max Reality Favorite Not Returning For Season 3
One of Issa Rae's HBO Max shows will not be returning for Season 3. In an exclusive report from The Jasmine Brand, Sweet Life: Los Angeles was confirmed to not be returning. With Season 3 premiering just this August, a lot of viewers were wondering why the show wouldn't be continuing on Max. Well, some of the series stars have hinted that the Discover and HBO merger has a lot to do with it. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been reportedly targeting a lot of programs with budgets he feels are out of line with internal expectations. (In this case that Discovery-style reality show programs have preferable budgets to some of Max's offerings.) That comes as little comfort to fans expecting more. But, there is a silver lining as the team behind Sweet Life is looking for another home for the show. Hope springs eternal in the streaming landscape and hopefully this isn't the end.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”
“That wasn’t in the script, but I thought, When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?”
ComicBook
HBO's The White Lotus Breaks Another Viewership Record
HBO's latest series is breaking records once again. According to new metrics released by the premium cable network (via The Wrap), Episode 6 of The White Lotus was watched by 2.8 million viewers across linear telecasts, as well as on the HBO Max streaming service. This is easily the best-performing episode of the series' run thus far, which initially debuted to 1.5 million viewers in its Season 2 premiere, and has only been growing in numbers ever since.
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
tatler.com
HBO smash-hit The White Lotus will return for Season 3
The impossibly glamorous and wildly popular HBO series The White Lotus is set to return once more following its second season in a Sicily, according to Deadline. The news comes after the Season 2 premiere was watched by 7.6 million viewers, with figures going on to hit an all-time high last month as the show climbed to become the weekly top title on HBO Max, according Warner Media.
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
Comments / 0