Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire familycreteRiverside, CA
Police Officer Found Dead After Investigating Fellow Officers
Lester Garnier(Walnut Creek PD) During the early morning hours of July 11, 1988, a groundskeeper made a startling discovery. He saw a 1984 Corvette parked in a shopping mall in an affluent suburban area of California. What mostly stuck out to the groundskeeper was the position of the man behind the driver’s seat. He was slouched over and appeared to be asleep. As the groundskeeper moved in closer, he realized just how wrong he was. The man was not asleep; he was dead. The victim was shot twice in the head. While there were fingerprints found at the scene, they weren’t a match for anyone in the system. Aside from that, there was little to no physical evidence at the scene.
Missing California Mom Of Two Found Dead In Desert After Sister Finds 'Significant Amount Of Blood' In Home
Rachel Castillo disappeared under suspicious circumstances and was later found in a "remote location" in Antelope Valley, authorities said. Her ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, has been identified as the "primary suspect." Rachel Castillo, a California mom of two, has been found dead in a “remote” desert just days after her sister...
Former police officer accused of 'catfishing' teen before killing her family, police say
(CNN) -- A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered a teenager's family in Riverside, California, after "catfishing" her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city's police department said in a news release. The ex-cop was identified as Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of...
Remains of missing California mother are found and her ex-husband has been arrested, police say
Human remains found in a remote California location are those of a mother reported missing Thursday after a "significant amount of blood" was seen in her home, authorities say.
Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs
The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
'Um, I need help': Boy makes 911 call from inside father's car
As his father drove from California toward Nevada, repeating prayers while wearing a football helmet, a 12-year-old boy made an emergency call from the passenger seat, telling dispatchers he was concerned about his safety.
dallasexpress.com
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft
Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video
A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
New York man who attempted to pass a bag of Cheez Doodles off as meth arrested after police say he dragged an informant across the road with his car during a sting
Laquan Pierrelouis dragged the informant with his car during an attempt to flee after the informant demanded actual methamphetamine from the dealer.
Violent ‘bank jugging’ robberies on the rise, California police warn
Police are warning the public as a spike in violent "bank jugging" robberies is on the rise across Southern California, especially during the holidays.
TODAY.com
2 people, including a child, stabbed at Target in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
At least two people, including a child, were stabbed at a Target in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night in an attack that ended with a security guard fatally shooting the suspect, authorities said. Police were called to reports of a shooting at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday night, the Los...
Arrest warrant issued in death of Shanquella Robinson, North Carolina woman attacked in Mexico
An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported.
New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say
A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
California man who fatally stabbed Las Vegas showgirl found unfit to stand trial
The knife-wielding madman accused of fatally stabbing two people on the Last Vegas Strip — including a showgirl — was found mentally unfit to stand trial, The Post has confirmed. A Las Vegas judge on Friday ruled Yoni Barrios, 32, must remain at a state psychiatric facility until a court-appointed psychiatrist can determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records. Barrios was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder in the senseless broad-daylight attack on October 6. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Barrios stabbed showgirl Maris Digiovanni in the heart...
New Mexico Man Allegedly ‘Dismembered and Disemboweled’ His Wife Just Before Guests Were Scheduled to Arrive for Thanksgiving Dinner
A New Mexico man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome scene that greeted his family on Thanksgiving Day. Karlan Denio, 62, stands accused of one count of open murder in the first degree for allegedly killing, dismembering, and disemboweling his wife Connie Denio in the hours just before guests were scheduled to sit down and eat on the national day of thanks.
Man recalls being drugged, robbed by two women in the Hollywood Hills
A Los Angeles man is speaking out about the terrifying night he was drugged and robbed by two women he met at a bar in Beverly Hills. He says the women drugged him, then ransacked his Hollywood Hills home, running off with thousands in cash and jewelry. He also suspects this wasn’t the women’s first […]
Man Planning Mass Shooting Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Alerts Cops: Police
Officers in Las Vegas found explosives and a grenade launcher at the home of former Marine Jeremy Schumacher.
BBC
Police arrest elderly Alabama woman over unpaid $77 trash bill
Police in the US state of Alabama have arrested an 82-year-old woman over an outstanding rubbish bill. Martha Louis Menefield said she was confused as officers handcuffed her and arrested her on Sunday. The amount that led to her arrest was reportedly $77.80 (£63.28). In a statement on Facebook,...
12-Year-Old California Boy Calls 911 From Car As Father Drives Recklessly
'I need help…my dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird.'
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
