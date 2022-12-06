ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

Still Unsolved

Police Officer Found Dead After Investigating Fellow Officers

Lester Garnier(Walnut Creek PD) During the early morning hours of July 11, 1988, a groundskeeper made a startling discovery. He saw a 1984 Corvette parked in a shopping mall in an affluent suburban area of California. What mostly stuck out to the groundskeeper was the position of the man behind the driver’s seat. He was slouched over and appeared to be asleep. As the groundskeeper moved in closer, he realized just how wrong he was. The man was not asleep; he was dead. The victim was shot twice in the head. While there were fingerprints found at the scene, they weren’t a match for anyone in the system. Aside from that, there was little to no physical evidence at the scene.
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video

A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say

A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
ROCHESTER, NY
New York Post

California man who fatally stabbed Las Vegas showgirl found unfit to stand trial

The knife-wielding madman accused of fatally stabbing two people on the Last Vegas Strip — including a showgirl — was found mentally unfit to stand trial, The Post has confirmed. A Las Vegas judge on Friday ruled Yoni Barrios, 32, must remain at a state psychiatric facility until a court-appointed psychiatrist can determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records. Barrios was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder in the senseless broad-daylight attack on October 6. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Barrios stabbed showgirl Maris Digiovanni in the heart...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

New Mexico Man Allegedly ‘Dismembered and Disemboweled’ His Wife Just Before Guests Were Scheduled to Arrive for Thanksgiving Dinner

A New Mexico man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome scene that greeted his family on Thanksgiving Day. Karlan Denio, 62, stands accused of one count of open murder in the first degree for allegedly killing, dismembering, and disemboweling his wife Connie Denio in the hours just before guests were scheduled to sit down and eat on the national day of thanks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
BBC

Police arrest elderly Alabama woman over unpaid $77 trash bill

Police in the US state of Alabama have arrested an 82-year-old woman over an outstanding rubbish bill. Martha Louis Menefield said she was confused as officers handcuffed her and arrested her on Sunday. The amount that led to her arrest was reportedly $77.80 (£63.28). In a statement on Facebook,...
VALLEY, AL
CBS Denver

Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder

Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico.  The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
FORT COLLINS, CO

