Antelope Valley Press
LA County honors unclaimed dead
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County hosted a ceremony, Thursday, to mark the burial of 1,624 people who died, in 2019, but whose remains went unclaimed by relatives or loved ones. The service included blessings from a range of faiths honoring the unclaimed dead, whose cremated remains were placed...
Antelope Valley Press
Vets present holiday toys to ‘CHiPs for Kids’
LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol got some love from the Antelope Valley veterans community, Thursday, with a robust donation to CHP’s “CHiPs for Kids” holiday toy giveaway. Toys that had been gathered since spring were dropped off at the Lancaster CHP station on Avenue I,...
Antelope Valley Press
California’s Dungeness crab season delayed again
SAN FRANCISCO — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California has been delayed further to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said, Wednesday, that commercial crabbing will be delayed until at least Dec. 30....
Antelope Valley Press
California man charged with killing girl in crash
INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported, Friday, that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
Antelope Valley Press
Teens learn importance of driving safely
PALMDALE — Distracted driving, street racing or driving under the influence can change a life forever in a matter of seconds, as Palmdale High School students learned at a teen driving safety event, Wednesday morning. The City of Palmdale’s Public Safety Office office teamed up with nonprofit organizations the...
Antelope Valley Press
Hollywood mountain lion to be caught, studied
LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, will be captured and given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills, wildlife officials said, Thursday. “P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild and, after being deemed...
Antelope Valley Press
Newsline, Dec. 10, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Production of oranges in Florida, this season, is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to US Agriculture Department figures released, Friday. The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County loses its bid for contempt hearing
LOS ANGELES — A judge has denied on procedural grounds a request by attorneys for Los Angeles County that a hearing be scheduled on whether to hold former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his ex-undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to appear before the Civilian Oversight Commission and testify about alleged deputy cliques.
Antelope Valley Press
Healthcare District again at full strength with new additions
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors is officially at full strength, with the swearing-in of three directors, on Friday. Returning incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, former director Dr. Doddanna Krishna and former Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer each took the oath of office before family, friends and hospital staff.
Antelope Valley Press
Council approves gun dealer permit
PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a gun dealer’s permit for a new business that intends to primarily provide gun and ammunition safety courses, along with selling sporting goods, ammunition and online firearm sales. United Tactical LLC owner and manager Jared Stall said he expects to...
Antelope Valley Press
How to care for camellias in the Antelope Valley
A popular landscape plant that is starting to bloom now are camellias. There are two common types of camellias. The most common is the Japanese camellia (camellia japonica), which is also called the shade camellia or sometimes it is called a tea tree. Tea comes from a variety of camellia (camellia sinensis) leaves.
Antelope Valley Press
Supervisors OK updated park needs assessment
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously adopted a countywide assessment of park needs identifying priority areas for development of recreational facilities, and calling for efforts to transform “degraded lands” such as landfills and oil fields into open spaces, especially in lower-income communities.
Antelope Valley Press
All-American effort
Last week, Highland senior cross country standout Matthew Donis was running one of the strongest races of his life in his first national meet. Donis walked out of the race as an All-American, finishing 13th at the Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon.
Antelope Valley Press
Magic returns to BLVD for Christmas fest
LANCASTER — Lancaster Boulevard will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland tonight for A Magical BLVD Christmas with bright lights and the sounds of the holiday season. The popular event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Lancaster Boulevard between Beech and Genoa avenues.
Antelope Valley Press
Anti-discrimination law: Artists must echo state’s message
Lorie Smith is a conservative Christian and a website designer who thinks she should be able to engage in her chosen occupation without compromising her moral beliefs. But that is illegal in Colorado, where Smith is forbidden to create websites for heterosexual weddings unless she is also willing to create websites for gay weddings.
Antelope Valley Press
Beloved World War II vet Moore, 100, dies
LANCASTER — Louis E. Moore, late-in-life author and veteran of World War II who became a prominent figure in the Antelope Valley veterans community has died, a little more than a month past his 100th birthday. Moore passed peacefully after a brief decline attended to by his caregiver, Gabriella...
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete tops Tehachapi in tournament
BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team cruised to a 76-35 victory over Tehachapi in the North Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Bakersfield. “We played really solid on defense and carried the basketball well,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We shot it well, too.”
Antelope Valley Press
High school District will spend for shade structures
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend about $5.6 million on seven shade structures for outdoor physical education weight room equipment. The District will “piggyback” on a bid awarded by the Fullerton Joint Union High School District. Piggyback bids are used when contract items are identical to the District’s specifications.
Antelope Valley Press
Cleaning up the city’s streets
PALMDALE — The city’s “Say It, Don’t Spray It” anti-graffiti campaign, launched in July, is entering a new phase as city employees are taking to the streets to help clean up graffiti wherever it occurs. This “boots-on-the-ground” effort began, on Monday, as city employees received...
Antelope Valley Press
Not everyone pleased by new rooftop solar rules
Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in state government to consumer concerns, return to the drawing board once it proposes a problem “solution.”. That’s partly because when the utilities commission (the PUC) floats ideas, it is essentially proposing them to...
