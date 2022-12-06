Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Sharp Finish on Coordinating Sweatsuit With Bottega Veneta Ankle Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross looked cozy-chic in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded two selfies on her Instagram story.

Ross put a sharp finish on a coordinating ensemble in the new photos. In the images, the entertainer poses in a tan sweatsuit. The set consisted of a loose-fitting hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she rolled up to create thick cuffs on the hem and to help show off her shoes.

Sticking to a chill vibe, the “Girlfriends” star accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings. Ross opted for a fresh face no makeup look and pulled her curly tresses back into a bun.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Hair Tales” host completed her look with Bottega Veneta’s Canalazzo ankle boots in the color butter. Crafted in Italy and made of lambskin, the silhouette features padded intreccio throughout and also includes a rubber-injected leather outsole and 3.9-inch heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style . Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with a variety of sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

