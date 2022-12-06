ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WHNT News 19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — “Let’s go, girls” takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain , who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.

Twain, 57, is bringing her “Queen Of Me Tour” live to Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale next week on Ticketmaster .

Lizzo kicking off 2023 North American tour in Knoxville

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter had announced a brand new album, “Queen Of Me” in October that will be released in February and is launching the “Queen Of Me” global tour that will kick off in Spokane, Wash.

Her lead single for the “Queen Of Me” album, “Waking Up Dreaming” is her first single released since 2017. The single also marks Twain’s first release with her new label partner Republic Nashville, which is a division of Republic Records.

Speaking of Nashville, Twain will be headlining an inaugural concert at Nashville’s GEODIS Park with Tennessee country artist Kelsea Ballerini and country-rap-gospel artist Breland in June 2023.

There’s no doubt Twain will be well received by her Tennessee fans come next year. “Let’s go…”

