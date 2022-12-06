ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Is Booming at Jaipur Living

By Jennifer Bringle
Rug and home accessory company Jaipur Living is expanding its reach in the Atlanta metro with a new showroom and a white-glove delivery service.

The showroom, Jaipur Living Studio, is located in the Atlanta suburb of Acworth, Ga., at the company’s headquarters. The showroom will offer interior designers and their clients access to more than 700 full-size rug designs, along with swatch samples of the Jaipur Living’s full line, including its recently introduced Harman Hold collection with California interior designer Kate Lester and its sustainable Manchaha rugs.

Visitors to the studio also can get a behind-the-scenes look at Jaipur Living’s product design process in the company’s Design Lab. The grand opening for the Jaipur Living Studio is set for Jan. 31, 2023.

Coinciding with its new showroom, Jaipur Living will offer Atlanta-area customers a new white-glove delivery service. The service will be handled by specially trained delivery staff who can install rugs, decor and other items from the company’s line.

“With this local delivery initiative, our staff streamlines shipping by not only ensuring our products get to customers in a timely fashion, but also that our beautiful, artisan-made rugs and home accessories are installed with precision and care,” said Asha Chaudhary, Jaipur Living CEO.

Catering to the needs of interior designers and their clients has become a major focus for many home furnishings and decor companies. Year-round showrooms such as Jaipur Living Studio have become more common, with traditional makers courting more interior designer business outside the realm of traditional furniture market cycles.

In High Point, N.C., for instance, a group of showrooms banded together to create the High Point x Design initiative, with the aim of offering year-round access to designer clients and increasing traffic outside the two weeks each year that the High Point Market is held.

The showrooms, along with services like white-glove delivery, are just another way for traditional furnishings and home goods companies to compete in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

