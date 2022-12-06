Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Why Lions Still Want to Use Jameson Williams as Gunner
Detroit Lions still plan to get Jameson Williams more involved against Vikings.
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
Why is Vegas projecting the Lions to beat the Vikings?
The Lions are 2.5-point favorites heading into Sunday's game, but it might not be as crazy as you think.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to Mike Zimmer’s reported new job (Updated)
UPDATE: According to Colorado Buffaloes beat writer Brian Howell, the report that Zimmer would become DC for Colorado is incorrect and Alabama’s Charles Kelly will be named DC. ORIGINAL: The Minnesota Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer in January after eight seasons. He quickly got back into coaching by...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success
The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings
ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
And Just Like That, 2 New Vikings Land on IR
Earlier on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that a pair of Vikings would be designated to return to practice after stints on injured reserve. Those two players were rookie running back Ty Chandler and starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Now, 2 new Vikings have landed on IR on Wednesday. The duo is rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans along with tight end Ben Ellefson.
CBS sportscasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo salute New London-Spicer's football team
MINNEAPOLIS – A miracle finish to win a Minnesota state football title has now caught the attention of two sports greats.CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo applauded New London-Spicer's football team after their last-second touchdown made them state champs."We are so excited for you guys," Nantz said. "Winning the state championship the way that you did it, the way the nation has taken notice of what you've done." "It's why you never give up right there, your heart, everything in that game. It was nerve-wracking," Romo said. "Such a special moment, you guys will remember that forever."They went on to say they're proud of the players, and they'll continue to replay the video again and again.
Power Rankings: Lions Are Bullying NFL Teams Every Week
National media reacts to the Lions' victory against the Jaguars.
Dan Campbell: Loss to Vikings 'Burns Me'
Dan Campbell will never forget the Lions' loss to the Vikings earlier this season.
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Jets: Blake Brandel, Duke Shelley Fill in Admirably Again
What can we learn from the Vikings' offensive and defensive snap counts against the Jets?
UPDATE: Mike Zimmer Reports May Be False
On Wednesday, a report began circulating that former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer would be accepting the defensive coordinator position at the University of Colorado. However, it now appears that those initial reports may be incorrect, or at least premature. The connection made sense considering that Deion Sanders had...
NBC Sports
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
Vikings Podcast: Talking Ourselves Into It
10-2 feels pretty good, doesn’t it? It’s an elite record, the kind that only gets handed out to teams with a legit shot at making a deep playoff push. Doubts remain, though, mostly due to how the team has been winning. The most recent episode of Notes from the North – a humble Minnesota Vikings podcast – makes an effort to offer some insight.
Jason Witten: My Cowboys 'Would've Had a Ring' With Micah Parsons
Jason Witten hinted at a Dallas Cowboys multi-verse, one where his talented group got to enjoy the defensive antics of Micah Parsons.
