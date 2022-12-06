Read full article on original website
Petition Filed to Terminate PRJUSD Trustee
PASO ROBLES — A petition has been filed to terminate newly appointed Paso Robles Jointed Unified School District Trustee Kenneth Enney. Enney, who was sworn in on Oct. 11, was appointed to fill the seat left behind by Chris Bausch, who left the PRJUSD to fill a seat on Paso Robles City Council. Rather than holding an election, the board voted to appoint a new candidate to save the district a financial cost to hold the election. After interviews with seven candidates, Enney was approved with a 4-2 vote, with Tim Gearhart and Nathan Williams both voting no.
SLO County supervisors adopt controversial new Paso Robles basin ordinance
Despite pleas and legal threats from the local agricultural industry, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors narrowly adopted a new planting ordinance for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin on Dec. 6. The ordinance—the first major change in county policy for the parched basin in almost a decade—expands landowners'...
Bruce Gibson wins race for District 2 SLO County supervisor — by just 13 votes
The race to decide control of the Board of Supervisors came down to the slimmest of margins.
SLO County to give Oceano Advisory Council the boot
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to no longer recognize the controversial Oceano Advisory Council after several years of the group of four unelected members overstepping their bounds and allegedly harassing others. Advisory councils generally review projects before the SLO County Board of Supervisors or...
Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation
December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
Facilities at California Men's Colony slated for closure
Part of the California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo is slated for closure, state officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The city of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting
LOMPOC, Calif.- The city presented the latest update on the housing element plan it's been finalizing over the past couple of months. The post The city of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Clerk-recorder releases final SLO County election results. Here’s how the races ended up
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has released the final results of the Nov. 8 election, showing Bruce Gibson defeated Bruce Jones by 13 votes in the marquee race for District 2 supervisor. Gibson won with 11,722 votes, or 50.03%, to Jones’ 11,709 votes, or 49.97%. The...
Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program
Touring Vietnam memorial wall returning to San Luis Obispo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A touring replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will return to San Luis Obispo in 2023. "The Wall That Heals" will come to the Madonna Inn March 16-19. Morgan Boyd with San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services made the announcement live on News Channel 3-12. Boyd says San Luis The post Touring Vietnam memorial wall returning to San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
State closing major portion of California Men’s Colony prison in San Luis Obispo
Around 2,000 lower-security inmates will be relocated to other facilities as part of the closure.
Central Coast gets two new assemblymembers
Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) was sworn in Monday, December 6 as the assemblymember for District 30, and Gregg Hart was sworn in as the assemblymember for District 37 at the State Capitol.
How a partial CMC closure could impact local economy and community organizations
We are learning more about how the partial closure of the California Men’s Colony will impact the local economy and community organizations.
Woman pleads guilty for felony DUI charge
In prior alcohol-related driving death occurring in 2017, Brencola struck and killed a Cal Poly student. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Gianna Catherine Brencola, 23, of Los Osos, entered a plea of guilty to felony driving while under the influence of alcohol. Brencola faces up to six years in state prison based on her guilty plea.
Drunk driver who killed Cal Poly student convicted of DUI again
SLO County DA finds no election crime after investigating ballot count allegation
The office received a referral alleging “potential election crimes” in November.
Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1
A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
Construction of Union Road, Golden Hill intersection progresses
– Construction of the dogbone-shaped roundabout at the corner of Union and Golden Hill roads in Paso Robles is about a month ahead of schedule. If the weather cooperates, the year-long project may finish ahead of schedule. “Despite the recent rain, we’re making good progress,” says Capital Project Engineer Ditas...
Teen reported missing from Central Valley found safe
17-year-old male juvenile from Bakersfield was reported missing by family members on Tuesday. – On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported that an at-risk missing person was safely located in a remote area near Pirates Cove in San Luis Obispo County. The 17-year-old male juvenile from...
Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff
