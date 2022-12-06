ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

The Paso Robles Press

Petition Filed to Terminate PRJUSD Trustee

PASO ROBLES — A petition has been filed to terminate newly appointed Paso Robles Jointed Unified School District Trustee Kenneth Enney. Enney, who was sworn in on Oct. 11, was appointed to fill the seat left behind by Chris Bausch, who left the PRJUSD to fill a seat on Paso Robles City Council. Rather than holding an election, the board voted to appoint a new candidate to save the district a financial cost to hold the election. After interviews with seven candidates, Enney was approved with a 4-2 vote, with Tim Gearhart and Nathan Williams both voting no.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County to give Oceano Advisory Council the boot

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to no longer recognize the controversial Oceano Advisory Council after several years of the group of four unelected members overstepping their bounds and allegedly harassing others. Advisory councils generally review projects before the SLO County Board of Supervisors or...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation

December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program

December 7, 2022 - Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County,. California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Touring Vietnam memorial wall returning to San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A touring replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will return to San Luis Obispo in 2023. "The Wall That Heals" will come to the Madonna Inn March 16-19. Morgan Boyd with San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services made the announcement live on News Channel 3-12. Boyd says San Luis The post Touring Vietnam memorial wall returning to San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Woman pleads guilty for felony DUI charge

In prior alcohol-related driving death occurring in 2017, Brencola struck and killed a Cal Poly student. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Gianna Catherine Brencola, 23, of Los Osos, entered a plea of guilty to felony driving while under the influence of alcohol. Brencola faces up to six years in state prison based on her guilty plea.
MORRO BAY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1

A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
LOMPOC, CA
KGET

Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

