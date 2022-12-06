ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Spun

Rams Coach Has Simple Explanation For Claiming Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield will receive another fresh start after the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers Tuesday. Having fallen to 3-9 amid an ongoing six-game losing streak, the Rams are essentially running out the clock this season. They could hand the offense to Mayfield after placing another former No. 1 pick, Matthew Stafford, on the injured reserve last week.
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...

