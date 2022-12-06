Read full article on original website
247Sports
USC has 'a lot of areas to address' in offseason, ex-Trojans QB Matt Leinart says
Following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game, the Trojans dropped six spots to No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and faces Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. Despite the Trojans falling short of their first CFP berth, former USC quarterback Matt Leinart congratulated head coach Lincoln Riley on the job he's done in his first season at the helm and says this offseason will be a “big opportunity” to address the holes on the roster.
Yardbarker
DL Jerry Tillery costs Raiders with ridiculous penalty in loss to Rams
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off an incredible comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, but it may not have been possible without a boneheaded penalty. Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery made a costly mistake on what became the Rams’ game-winning drive. Los Angeles began a drive at its own 2-yard line trailing 16-10 with just 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Rams picked up one first down after the Raiders were called for pass interference on 3rd-and-2. Las Vegas then sacked Baker Mayfield for a big loss on first down at the 22, but Tillery was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
1 Mildly Concerning Statistic To Note For Chargers’ Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers came into the 2022 season as a popular dark horse Super Bowl contender. If they are going to live up to those expectations, they have their work cut out for them as they are 6-6 and currently outside the playoff field. If they are going to...
Colin Cowherd floats Sean McVay job theory
Last year, after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, there was rampant speculation that head coach Sean McVay would make the immediate jump to the TV booth. That didn’t happen obviously, but McVay and the Rams are now mired in a miserable follow-up season and considering starting Baker Mayfield at quarterback just to Read more... The post Colin Cowherd floats Sean McVay job theory appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly
The coaching carousel is spinning. USC isn’t looking for a head coach, and of course, its defensive coordinator spot is currently occupied. However, with coaching jobs opening up, it’s certainly a situation in which the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could encourage certain members of their staff to “pursue new opportunities,” in the parlance of the industry.
Marcus Allen: USC Heisman Trophy profile
Marcus Allen won Rose Bowls. He won a college national championship at USC. He won the Super Bowl. He made a very difficult and unforgiving position — running back — look very easy, with his smooth and graceful running style. Allen was a fluid and resourceful athlete, but no one plays running back as long or as well as he did without being a very tough human being an a first-rate competitor. Marcus Allen made USC better. He made the Raiders better. He made his teams better.
Lincoln Riley's first season ends with Cotton Bowl berth: USC Trojans podcast
In the latest episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum discuss the Trojans' devastating loss to Utah in the Pac-12 football championship game, their berth in the Cotton Bowl, the health of Caleb Williams and much more. Listen to the full podcast below...
