The Los Angeles Rams pulled off an incredible comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, but it may not have been possible without a boneheaded penalty. Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery made a costly mistake on what became the Rams’ game-winning drive. Los Angeles began a drive at its own 2-yard line trailing 16-10 with just 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Rams picked up one first down after the Raiders were called for pass interference on 3rd-and-2. Las Vegas then sacked Baker Mayfield for a big loss on first down at the 22, but Tillery was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

14 HOURS AGO