Los Angeles Rams acquire Heisman winner Baker Mayfield after Matthew Stafford’s injury

With star quarterback Matthew Stafford placed on injured reserve — possibly for the rest of the year — the Los Angeles Rams added some experience to their quarterback room by acquiring Baker Mayfield.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was cut by the Carolina Panthers on Monday , but Tuesday, he was claimed on waivers by the defending Super Bowl champions.

“The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract,” NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted . “Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders.”

Los Angeles marks the third stop for the former No. 1 draft pick, who began his career in Cleveland before the Browns decided to sign disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield had struggled in Carolina, splitting time with P.J. Walker and former USC Trojan Sam Darnold. The Panthers opted to ride with Walker and Darnold for the remainder of the season, which necessitated the release of Mayfield.

However, the Rams can benefit in a few ways with Mayfield’s addition to the squad, Schefter said.

Beyond his talent and the team’s need for a QB — Stafford’s spinal cord contusion is likely season-ending, and backup QB John Wolford is also hurt with a neck injury — the Rams might get something in return just for signing Mayfield.

“If Mayfield signs elsewhere this off-season, the Rams could get back a compensatory draft pick,” Schefter tweeted.

Even better for the 3-9 Rams, this signing keeps Mayfield away from the rival San Francisco 49ers , who have lost starting quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injuries this season.

The Rams had fun on social media when the signing was made public, tweeting separate pictures of a baker, a calendar featuring the month of May and a football field.

