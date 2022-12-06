Around this time of year, Rose Keiko Higa often finds herself making holiday cards for family and friends. An art history major at Oberlin College, in Ohio, she uses cut and layered paper to craft Christmas cards, and paints traditional Japanese New Year's cards on watercolor paper.“Written words can be such a meaningful gift on their own, it’s nice to be able to create a vessel for them in the form of a handmade card," Higa says. Not only can handmade cards feel more special than store-bought or digital ones (or none at all), but gathering to make them can...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO