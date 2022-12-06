ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
BuzzFeed cutting 12 percent of workforce as CEO warns of downturn

BuzzFeed will cut about 12% of its workforce to rein in costs, the online media company said Tuesday, as it joins a growing number of US firms that have taken similar measures in anticipation of a potential economic downturn. As of Dec. 31, BuzzFeed had 1,522 employees across six countries, according to a regulatory filing. “Our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift to vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint,” chief executive officer Jonah Peretti said in a letter to affected employees. “That requires us to lower our costs. Unfortunately, reducing our workforce is an essential part of cost cutting. Staff salaries are the single largest cost at the company.” Peretti said he expected the economic downturn to extend well into 2023. Several technology companies, including Meta Platforms, Twitter and Snap, have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe start to take a toll on the economy. BuzzFeed shares fell 4% to $1.09.
TikTok CEO says the company is set up to avoid the kind of job cuts Elon Musk made at Twitter: 'We don't need to lay off half the workforce to achieve the efficiency levels that we want'

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the company won't need to cut half its staff like Twitter, Bloomberg reports. Chew said that investing in content moderators is critical to keeping the platform safe. His comments come days after Twitter reportedly laid off many of its contracted content moderators amid the...
