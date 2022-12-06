Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Tigard man charged with drug trafficking sentenced to federal prison
A man from the Tigard area was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison on Wednesday on multiple charges related to drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney-District of Oregon’s Office.
oregontoday.net
Fentanyl Trafficking Sentence, Dec. 8
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—An Arizona man was sentenced to federal prison today after he and an accomplice were stopped traveling in a vehicle with 12,000 fentanyl pills on Highway 26 near Government Camp, Oregon. Jeray Lashawn Jessie, 32, a former Portland resident living in Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in March 2021, as part of a larger drug trafficking investigation being conducted by the FBI and Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF), law enforcement officers stopped a rental car traveling westbound on Highway 26 near Government Camp. Jessie and an accomplice were the sole occupants of the vehicle traveling from Arizona to Portland. Investigators searched the vehicle pursuant to a warrant and located 12,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl concealed in a backpack in the vehicle’s trunk. A subsequent search of Jessie’s cell phone revealed messages related to drug trafficking. On August 17, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Jessie with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. On August 28, 2022, he pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the FBI and CCITF. It was prosecuted by Peter D. Sax, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. CCITF, led by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, works to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations operating in Clackamas County, and reduce illegal drugs and related crimes throughout the community. The task force is comprised of members of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Canby Police Department, Oregon State Police, HSI, and FBI. This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.
kptv.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Parkrose Neighborhood murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) – A suspect is facing murder charges in connection to a Parkrose Neighborhood murder in late November. PPB says Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday by the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. Moore is a suspect in the death of...
Ore. man pleads guilty to killing 91-year-old stepdad with extension cord
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to killing his stepfather the day before his trial was scheduled to begin. Washington County court records show Jacob Nebeker entered the plea for second-degree murder, and prosecutors dropped two counts of second-degree abuse of a corpse. According to KOIN-TV,...
2 charged in 2021 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Portland man
More than a year after 18-year-old Donavinh Saelee was found shot to death in a Southeast Portland elementary-school parking lot, two young men face charges in the case. Zachery Retonong, 21, and Winkel Sienson Walter, 19, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Saelee, who was killed Aug. 7, 2021.
Hundreds of fentanyl pills, meth seized after chase through Clark County
A man was arrested after he led a deputy on a chase through Clark County which resulted in the recovery of several hundred fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
oregontoday.net
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested, Dec. 7
Tuesday morning shortly after 1:00am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies received information from the Vancouver, Washington Police Department that a kidnapping suspect was believed to be in Lane County along with his three victims. The suspect had managed to elude police earlier in Washington State. The victims were an adult female and her two young children. Deputies located the suspect, 53-year-old Bart Allen Stephanie, driving on Jasper Rd. near Pengra Rd. about 30 minutes later. Stephanie attempted to elude deputies and eventually drove through a privately owned yard in the area of Place Rd. and Church Rd, then continued on through a fence and into a pasture. Deputies were able to use their patrol vehicles to pin Stephanie’s rented pickup and forced him to come to a stop. All three of Stephanie’s victims were found in the vehicle. The adult female had an injury to her head from Stephanie assaulting her, and the children were unharmed. Deputies transported the victims to an area hotel where they were provided temporary housing using a community assistance fund donated by the University Fellowship Church of Eugene. Stephanie was lodged at the Lane County Jail after being treated for minor injuries at an area hospital. His local charges include: Three counts of Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree, Elude by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree.
kptv.com
Police serve warrant, arrest 4 at Portland shop selling psychedelic mushrooms
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police served a warrant and made arrests early Thursday morning at a shop in Portland that is selling psychedelic mushrooms that aren’t legal in Oregon yet. The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to FOX 12 that officers served a warrant and seized evidence at Shroom House...
mynews4.com
Oregon's infamous Shroom House raided, evidence seized and arrests made
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon's recently-infamous psilocybin dispensary, Shroom House, faced a police raid after weeks of speculation on the store's legality and operations. The Portland Police Bureau confirmed on Thursday morning that officers had served warrants, raided the shop, seized evidence, and made arrests. According to KATU's news...
Apparent owner of Shroom House, 3 others arrested after allegedly selling psilocybin
The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to KOIN 6 that Shroom House was served a warrant early Thursday morning.
KGW
Wanted man in custody after police standoff in Gresham
The man was wanted by U.S. Marshals for weapons charges. He surrendered after barricading himself in a tiny home he was renting.
Troutdale man arrested in undercover child predator sting
The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said a sixth suspect was arrested in a child predator sting that first launched in September.
Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese faces arrest warrant in Portland rioting case, after GPS tracker goes dark
A Multnomah County judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a right-wing brawler after his GPS monitor went dark last month, court records show. Supporters of Tusitala “Tiny” Toese put up $85,000 in cash in June to bail the 26-year-old out of detention, where he had been held on charges of riot, criminal mischief and second-degree assault after his arrest in February.
Warrant issued for Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese’s arrest
A prominent Proud Boys member who’s been arrested multiple times is wanted once again after Multnomah County court documents say he violated the conditions of his release from custody.
kptv.com
MAX train rapist sentenced to prison for 2021 assault
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Beaverton MAX stop pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from an incident in June 2021. According to the D.A.’s Office, a 31-year-old woman...
kptv.com
Café Yumm robber gets away with $190 before same-day arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after a Monday robbery at Café Yumm in the Lloyd District, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Shane Rory Cuddihy, 43, entered the Café Yumm near Northeast 7th Avenue Monday and approached an employee at the counter. Cuddihy then began waving a plastic bag in the employee’s face while brandishing what “appeared to be a gun,” pointing it at the employee, MCSO says.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Lane County after kidnapping woman, two kids
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A kidnapping suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning following a pursuit with deputies, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Bart Allen Stephanie, was able to get away from police in Vancouver with his three victims, a woman and her two young children. At about 1 a.m., on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office learned that Stephanie may be in the Lane County area.
Man accused of attacking security guard, threatening workers
A man is back in jail for a second time in two weeks after Portland Police say he attacked a security guard downtown and threatened workers.
KXL
Portland Police Investigating Bomb Threats To Schools
Portland, Ore. – According to a release by police they don’t believe the threats are credible. Yesterday afternoon Police got a report that emailed threats had been received by multiple people. The threat mentioned all Portland Public Schools. The Police Bureau says that no schools or district offices...
kptv.com
Hillsboro man gets life in prison for 2021 tow truck driver murder
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has sentenced a Hillsboro man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a tow truck driver. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
Comments / 6