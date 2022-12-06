ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Fox 8

Shy, sweet Nibbles is looking for a forever home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re not too hungry, you might just need a nibble…. Just kidding, he’s not a snack, he’s just our Pet of the Week! Nibbles is a year old and around 45 pounds. He’s a lab mix and he can be a little shy at first, but a few treats and he’ll warm right up.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Best cars to buy | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many sources say October through December is generally the best time to buy a car, but you want to make sure you're making a good choice. That's why Consumer Reports automotive engineer Alex Knizek joined 2 Wants to Know to discuss their picks. Who makes the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
