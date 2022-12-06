Read full article on original website
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Find the best holiday lights at homes across the Triangle
The holidays are here, and WRAL has your guide to the best lights at homes across our area. We reached out to dozens of homeowners to create a map of most festively decorated homes in the Triangle and in central North Carolina. As more families send in their photos, we...
Viral TikTok puts all eyes on traditional Triad treat at Old Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Moravian cookies are a traditional holiday treat in the Piedmont. The paper-thin sugar cookies and ginger cakes have been made at Old Salem in Winston-Salem for more than 200 years. Now, thanks to a Grandma and TikTok, the cookies have found fame around the world. Old Salem shot a video of one […]
Not just a Christmas card. The Honor Card is a special way to give back, and it's extra meaningful this year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A love for North Carolina and its beautiful sceneries can be seen in William Mangum's work. “Well for me art is a language in itself,” Mangum said. “It's a bridge. It's a conduit where you can verbally use the strength of that imagery and tell that story."
My Fox 8
Shy, sweet Nibbles is looking for a forever home
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re not too hungry, you might just need a nibble…. Just kidding, he’s not a snack, he’s just our Pet of the Week! Nibbles is a year old and around 45 pounds. He’s a lab mix and he can be a little shy at first, but a few treats and he’ll warm right up.
Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies who need holiday homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has brand new puppies--they want you to give them a holiday home. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division gave the Forsyth Humane Society 73 dogs and puppies who all need a new home. From now until December 10, you will be...
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive robbed in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman who robbed a bank in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning. Winston-Salem police said it happened at the Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:30 a.m. A woman walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller...
Crash on E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro causes power outages
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: East Wendover Ave will be closed between Gatewood Avenue and Waugh Street. Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes after a crash causes an area power outage. A rollover crash shut down a portion of East Wendover Avenue Wednesday, according to police. There are about...
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
Power lines downed after crash on W. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road in Greensboro is temporarily closed after a crash caused power lines to fall. Greensboro police said all westbound lanes of Cone Boulevard will be shut down between Holly Drive and Dellwood Drive until further notice. Officers said there are no injuries reported. Drivers are...
Best cars to buy | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many sources say October through December is generally the best time to buy a car, but you want to make sure you're making a good choice. That's why Consumer Reports automotive engineer Alex Knizek joined 2 Wants to Know to discuss their picks. Who makes the...
Scammers WANT you to share these unverified posts they drop in Facebook yard sale groups. Don't do it!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, urging people to be mindful of a new scam making its way across social media. The sheriff's office stated in their post that they grabbed the information from another agency, but wanted to share it to prevent people from falling for the scam.
New fishing cat kitten born at the Greensboro Science Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a story about the Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center. What is warm, fuzzy, and fills your heart with joy?. The furry little fishing cats at the Greensboro Science Center of course! They are winning the heart of...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after NC substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
WXII 12
Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
Residents in Ramseur deal with brown water coming out of the faucet
RAMSEUR, N.C. — It's water, but when it lands in your cup, it looks more like iced tea. Folks in Ramseur continue to have issues with brown water. For three straight days, many have dealt with brown water pouring out of the faucets. The latest round of brown water...
Water main break temporarily closes lanes of W. Friendly Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — West Friendly Avenue is closed after a 6-inch water main break in Greensboro Thursday. Two lanes of West Friendly Avenue are closed between Adams Street and North Spring Street. City crews are at the scene working on repairs. The lanes are expected to reopen at 9...
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to prepare your home and car for the cold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The low temperatures in the morning are giving us a taste of what's to come of this Winter. Governor Roy Cooper declared December 4-10 Winter Weather Preparedness Week. State and local agencies want to make sure you are prepared for Winter weather. Steven Gross is the...
Wells Fargo robbed in Greensboro; 2nd bank robbery in 4 hours in Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash […]
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
