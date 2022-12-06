Read full article on original website
Valheim's Latest Update Adds New Biome And Magic System
To celebrate the latest update in Valheim, Iron Gates released a new cinematic trailer showing off the first biome update, The Mistlands. The newly introduced biome is currently the largest biome in-game and introduces a variety of new content. In addition, a new magic system is being introduced that will...
GTA Online gets an “expansive new two-party story update” starting next week
Say hello to Los Santos Drug Wars
Elden Ring Multiplayer Goes Live Today Alongside Big 1.08 Update--See The Full Patch Notes
Elden Ring's big new multiplayer update launches today, December 7, but it does more than just add PvP to the popular title. The full patch notes have been released, and the update also includes multiple new hairstyles for players, general balance tweaks, and a series of bug fixes. The Colosseums...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked
I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
PlayStation Plus Free Games For December 2022 Available Now
December 2022's free PlayStation Plus games lineup is available to claim now, and members have a lot to play this month. Though you're getting three titles like always, you technically have a whopping five games to play thanks to Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The remastered compilation is joined by Biomutant and Divine Knockout. All three titles are available to claim until January 3.
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Crash Team Rumble Announced, Features Eight-Player Competitive Online Matches
Crash Bandicoot is coming back in 2023, but unlike his last time-traveling outing, he's taking things online. Crash Team Rumble was announced during The Game Awards and features four-on-four arena action for players of varying skill levels. In development at Toys for Bob--which also created Crash Bandicoot 4--Crash Team Rumble...
Sky: Children Of The Light Is Out Now On PlayStation
Journey spiritual successor Sky: Children of the Light is available from today on PlayStation consoles. The free-to-play game is already available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, and new players on PlayStation will be able to play alongside veterans from other platforms. Thatgamecompany has marked the release of Sky on...
PARAGON: The Overprime | Early Access Now Available!
PARAGON: The Overprime is a MOBA game where you can enjoy spectacular dynamic attack skills of the heroes in a 3D TPS view. It is a game where two opposing teams of heroes destroy each other's bases. Choose one of the unique heroes and join the battlefield on one of our sci-fi inspired maps.
Diablo IV Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Diablo IV Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022. An all new trailer for Diablo IV was shown during the 2022 Game Awards, featuring Blizzard's signature epic cinematics. Diablo IV is expected to release June 6, 2023.
Baldurs Gate 3 - Release Date Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Larian Studios is thrilled to reveal a brand-new trailer for Baldur’s Gate 3 during The Game Awards, giving fans a first look at some familiar, legendary faces, as well as the game’s namesake city of Baldur’s Gate. Most importantly, however, the video reveals when players will get to roll the (digital) dice, when Baldur’s Gate 3 officially launches in August 2023.
Fire Emblem Engage's First Paid DLC Announced At The Game Awards
If you're a Three Houses fan, you're in luck. Fire Emblem Engage's first paid DLC was revealed at The Game Awards, and it includes Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Tiki will also be a part of the expansion, along with extra in-game bonuses and a silver card. The first wave of...
Forspoken Demo Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Forspoken is a brand new action rpg coming from Square Enix and developed by Luminous Productions. The latest trailer discuses the fear of the Temptress, and showcaes even more cool ways you'll be able to fight back. Forspoken has a demo available now and releases January 24, 2023.
The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
The Game Awards 2022 has wrapped up, and in this video we're taking a look at the best trailers from the event. We saw world premieres of Death Stranding 2, Hades 2, and Armored Core 6.
Street Fighter 6 Preorders Are Live, Comes With Multiple Bonuses
Street Fighter 6, the long-awaited entry in the beloved fighting series, finally has a release date. It launches on June 2, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS4, and preorders are available now. The announcement came during The Game Awards alongside a trailer showing off new characters. Three different editions are up for grabs, and it sure sounds like diehard fans will want to pick up the Deluxe or Ultimate versions for access to extra characters. And for the most dedicated of Street Fighter fans, GameStop has an exclusive $250 Collector's Edition. Preorders could sell out quickly, so you may want to lock in your order quickly.
Death Stranding 2 Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Should we have connected? That’s the question asked as Hideo Kojima showed off the sequel to Death Stranding with his uniquely cinematic flair. The trailer also confirmed Norman Reedus returning for the sequel, as well as Elle Fanning’s involvement.
Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Is From The Life Is Strange Studio, But Doesn't Look Like It
During The Game Awards, Don't Nod revealed its next game, and it's a brand-new IP that looks nothing like Life is Strange, the series that made the French dev house famous. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a third-person action-adventure game with role-playing elements that takes place in an original story universe where players are tasked with banishing spirits from their lands.
Elden Ring: All Colosseum Locations And Modes
Elden Ring may offer a massive open world to explore filled with secrets and discoveries beyond your wildest imagination, but sometimes you just want to beat the hell out of someone in arena combat--and that's where the Colosseums come into play. There are three of these arenas scattered across The Lands Between, and you'll find that different modes are available depending on which one you're visiting. Keep reading if you'd like to know where they can be found and which modes you can play at them, as we've got the full details here.
Judas, New Game From The Creators Of BioShock, Announced At The Game Awards
The holidays have come early for BioShock fans, after a launch trailer for Ken Levine's new game was revealed at The 2022 Game Awards. Called Judas, Levine's new narrative-driven game is unrelated to the BioShock franchise but shares many visual similarities to the series, something long-time Levine fans are sure to appreciate.
Meet Your Maker Is A PvP Raid Game From The Creators Of Dead By Daylight
As part of The Game Awards, Behaviour Interactive has revealed Meet Your Maker, the long-awaited follow-up to its popular PvP slasher, Dead By Daylight. A wholly new IP, Meet Your Maker is described as "a unique first-person building and raiding game" that will see players both creating and defending their own bases of operations while also heading out into the world and raiding enemy players' bases, each one as intricate and devilish in design as their creators can accomplish.
