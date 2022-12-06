ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Spun

Rams Coach Has Simple Explanation For Claiming Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield will receive another fresh start after the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers Tuesday. Having fallen to 3-9 amid an ongoing six-game losing streak, the Rams are essentially running out the clock this season. They could hand the offense to Mayfield after placing another former No. 1 pick, Matthew Stafford, on the injured reserve last week.
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
WWLP 22News

McVay: Baker Mayfield likely to be active for Rams vs Vegas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina. McVay wouldn’t rule out the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWLP 22News

Execution, not creativity the priority for Patriots offense

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)If the Patriots are going to fix their ongoing issues on offense, they will have to start by perfecting the things they’ve been struggling to do consistently over their first 12 games. On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick doubled down on what he said during an appearance on...
ARIZONA STATE
WWLP 22News

Underachieving Cardinals searching for win vs. Patriots

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury says it’s an honor to coach against his former mentor Bill Belichick. It’s safe to say the student could really use a win over his teacher. The underachieving Cardinals have lost four of their past five heading into a home game against...
GLENDALE, AZ
WWLP 22News

Study: Racial gap in grad rates drops again for bowl teams

The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported Wednesday that the overall...
GEORGIA STATE

