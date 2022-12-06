Read full article on original website
Rams Coach Has Simple Explanation For Claiming Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield will receive another fresh start after the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers Tuesday. Having fallen to 3-9 amid an ongoing six-game losing streak, the Rams are essentially running out the clock this season. They could hand the offense to Mayfield after placing another former No. 1 pick, Matthew Stafford, on the injured reserve last week.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
WWLP 22News
McVay: Baker Mayfield likely to be active for Rams vs Vegas
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina. McVay wouldn’t rule out the...
Report: 49ers Did Not Put Waiver Claim In For Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The former Panthers quarterback was claimed off of waivers today by the Rams after being cut by Carolina on Monday morning. While it's currently unclear exactly how many teams were looking to land Baker, a new report from ...
WWLP 22News
Execution, not creativity the priority for Patriots offense
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)If the Patriots are going to fix their ongoing issues on offense, they will have to start by perfecting the things they’ve been struggling to do consistently over their first 12 games. On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick doubled down on what he said during an appearance on...
WWLP 22News
Underachieving Cardinals searching for win vs. Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury says it’s an honor to coach against his former mentor Bill Belichick. It’s safe to say the student could really use a win over his teacher. The underachieving Cardinals have lost four of their past five heading into a home game against...
Rams-Raiders inactives: Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Josh Jacobs all active
Baker Mayfield is officially active for his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams – and just two days after being claimed off waivers by the team. Sean McVay indicated on Wednesday that Mayfield likely would be ready to go against the Raiders but he wouldn’t commit to him playing.
WWLP 22News
Study: Racial gap in grad rates drops again for bowl teams
The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported Wednesday that the overall...
