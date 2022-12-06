ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
Colorado Nightclub Shooter Suspect's Grandfather Identified As MAGA Republican Lawmaker Who Celebrated January 6 Capitol Riots

The grandfather of the man accused of opening fire and killing five people at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend has been identified as a Republican lawmaker who praised the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.Randy Voepel, the grandfather of shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, was until recently a MAGA Republican lawmaker who compared the attacks on the U.S. Capitol building to the Revolutionary War.Voepel previously served in the California State Assembly before losing his position to GOP challenger Marie Waldron in August during his district’s Republican primary election.“This is Lexington and Concord. First...
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Family of Capitol officer who died after Jan 6 attack refuse to shake hands with GOP leaders during medal ceremony

The family of a US Capitol Police officer who received a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for his service during a violent riot inside the halls of Congress refused to shake hands with Republican leadership who presented the family with the award during a formal ceremony.US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering multiple strokes hours after sparring with a mob that broke into the Capitol on 6 January, 2021. A medical examiner determined that he died of natural causes.His family members were among several recipients of the honour, which broadly recognised law enforcement officers who protected the...
Oath Keepers Member Accused in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Opts Out of Having a Lawyer, Tells Judge He Will Represent Himself

On the heels of a high-profile Jan. 6 trial that ended in the convictions of five members of the anti-government Oath Keepers group, including the group’s leader Stewart Rhodes, a defendant in a separate but related case has opted to represent himself, signaling an apparent reliance on so-called “sovereign citizen” talking points.
Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer shares why she snubbed GOP leaders

CNN's Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon speak with the family of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, after they snubbed Republican leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy at a ceremony held to honor law enforcement who defended the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier

Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
