ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

UN aid chief: Ukrainians are suffering `colossal' torment

By EDITH M. LEDERER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzOXn_0jZYoNOY00

The U.N. humanitarian chief on Tuesday decried the “colossal” torment Ukraine is suffering from "senseless war” and Russian destruction of its infrastructure.

That view was echoed by the United States and its Western allies at a U.N. Security Council meeting, but strongly opposed by Russia, which accused Ukraine of seeking its destruction.

Humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths outlined the toll of “the widespread death, displacement and suffering” caused since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, exacerbated by Moscow’s recent attacks that have created an energy and water crisis in the country as temperatures plummet below freezing.

Over 14 million people are now forcibly displaced from their homes, including 7.8 million living across Europe and 6.5 million still within the country, he said. A total of 17,023 civilians have been killed, including 419 children as of Dec. 1, according to the U.N. human rights office, though “the real toll is far greater,” and there have been at least 715 attacks on health care operations.

“In Ukraine today, the ability of civilians to survive is under attack,” Griffiths said, pointing to strikes on power stations and heating plants that have left millions of people without access to heat, electricity and water in sub-freezing temperatures, families deprived of health care, and children unable to go to school.

Griffiths put the urgent need to help Ukrainians get through the winter in the broader context of “a world gone mad,” saying the number of people globally needing humanitarian assistance next year is projected to rise by nearly 24% to 339 million. As a result, the U.N. humanitarian appeal for 2023 is a record $51.5 billion.

U.S. deputy ambassador Lisa Carty told the council that global hunger “already at extreme levels” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, other conflicts and climate change surged this year “because Russia disrupted the world’s global food systems.” She said Russia turned “Ukraine’s rolling wheat fields into battlefields” and destroyed Ukrainian grain once supplied to the developing world.

“Now, as Ukraine fights back to reclaim its sovereign territory and defend its people, President (Vladimir) Putin has focused his ire and fire on Ukraine’s civilian population,” she said, pointing to the barrage of missile strikes and destruction of critical infrastructure.

Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, claimed a Ukrainian Security Council official recently said Western weapons were needed to destroy Russians “so that they stop existing as a country.”

Moscow has to react “to such hateful rhetoric by Kyiv … to counter these heinous actions, including by conducting strikes on infrastructure that are used for military supplies for logistics and communications for the Ukrainian armed formations,” he said. “In other words, we will weaken the Zelenskyy regime.”

Nebenzia insisted Russia was conducting “precision strikes” and claimed civilian infrastructure wouldn’t suffer if Ukraine had not placed air defense systems in residential areas

Carty recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during her recent visit to Kyiv that he is seeking “a just peace” based on the U.N. Charter and its principles.

She said Putin’s escalating attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure “are evidence that he has no genuine interest in negotiation or meaningful diplomacy.”

“Instead, he is trying to break Ukraine’s will to fight by bombing and freezing its civilians into submission,” Carty said. “But he will not succeed because Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and for the future of its children, and we will do everything in our power to keep hope alive in Ukraine.”

Nebenzia told the council that “we confirm our willingness to conduct negotiations” and that “the aim would be to eradicate the root causes that forced us to start our special military operation in Ukraine.”

But, he argued. the West isn’t interested “in a political diplomatic settlement,” pointing to NATO’s decision to expand weapons deliveries to Ukraine at its Nov. 29-30 meeting.

This confirms “its desire not only to have a further escalation of the conflict, but to destabilize the situation in Europe as a whole,” he said.

Nebenzia said there is growing evidence that Western weapons earmarked for Ukraine “are increasingly falling into the hands of bandits and terrorists of different stripes, not only in Europe but also in the Middle East and Africa.”

He said Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari “confirmed that the conflict in Ukraine is the main source of weapons for terrorists in the Lake Chad basin.”

Nebenzia said this problem “creates a real threat to international peace and security” and called for a Security Council meeting Friday on this issue.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy