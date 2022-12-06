Report: Baker Mayfield finds new NFL home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, according to national reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Tuesday and reports the Rams will now be responsible for the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Schefter also reports that Mayfield could play Thursday night against the Raiders.

In seven games with the Panthers, Mayfield completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, with six touchdowns and six interceptions, for a 74.4 rating.

In five years in the NFL, Mayfield has passed for 15,438 yards with 98 touchdown passes and 62 interceptions.

Matthew Stafford, the Rams starting quarterback, was placed on injured reserve earlier this month with a neck injury.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.