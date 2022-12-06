Read full article on original website
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried to Start a Family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. After the Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine, Theroux left a comment of support: "👊 ❤️." His fist pump and heart...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
'The Ship Has Sailed': Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Over The Idea Of Children After Failed IVF
Actress Jennifer Aniston revealed she attempted to get pregnant through IVF, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," Aniston said in a recent interview that addressed the decades-long pregnancy rumors. The Hollywood star also squashed speculation that...
Jennifer Aniston opens up about exploring IVF, trying to get pregnant in the past
(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jennifer Aniston is sharing new details about her efforts to become pregnant in the past. In a new cover interview with Allure, the Friends star revealed she went through in-vitro fertilization and was "throwing everything" at trying to become pregnant. The actress indicated she tried to get pregnant...
Jennifer Aniston Slams Rumors Brad Pitt ‘Left’ Her Because She ‘Wouldn’t Give Him a Kid’: ‘I Don’t Have Anything to Hide’
Not here for it. Jennifer Aniston shut down claims about what led to the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt. During an interview with Allure, which was published on Wednesday, November 9, the actress, 53, called out a narrative about her being “selfish” in her relationship with Pitt, 58.
How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)
There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Trying for Another Baby
Shortly after sparking reconciliation rumors, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are reportedly taking a huge step forward in their rekindled relationship. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the former couple (current couple?) are reportedly trying for a second child. The supermodel and the Oscar-nominated actor began dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in 2017. Unfortunately, rumors of tension between the couple began to spread while Cooper was promoting his 2018 film A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, and the pair eventually announced their split in 2019.
Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top
Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
Dakota Johnson wore a see-through corset, and she's looking so strong
Dakota Johnson, please step forward for being the most fashionable celebrity at a Hollywood event. The Persuasion actress has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam dress like usual, she shocked folks with a bold patterned suit.
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Why Jennifer Aniston Forgave Her Mom Following Their Estrangement
Jennifer Aniston didn't have the easiest childhood. She reflects on
Margot Robbie Reveals How She Stole A Kiss From Brad Pitt While Filming ‘Babylon’
She got game! Margot Robbie, 32, revealed how she snuck in an impromptu kiss while working with Brad Pitt, 58, on the set of their upcoming film Babylon. “That wasn’t in the script,” she said in a recent interview with E! News, “but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.’” The Academy Award-nominated actress said the kiss scene with her former Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar “was just great.”
Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson share glowing 'Glass Onion' red carpet moment
Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson had a glowing moment as they hit the red carpet for the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery" in Los Angeles on Monday. The two were photographed together smiling in sparkling looks. Hudson dazzled in a floor-sweeping gown from Elie...
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Jennifer Aniston Through the Years
A friend for life. Ever since the early ’90s, Jennifer Aniston has been a household name. Whether she was starring in your favorite TV show or creating laughter in the latest rom-com, the actress always made a splash. Though born in Los Angeles, Aniston moved to New York City...
The Book That Inspired The New Hallmark Movie Christmas Class Reunion
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When the holiday season hits, it's time for one of people's favorite traditions — Hallmark Christmas movies. Covering a vast variety of snowflake and holly-jolly themes, with sentimental emotions and romance thrown in for good measure, there's a movie for everyone.
Kate Hudson Rocks A Low-Cut, Crystal-Embellished Dress In New 'Entertainment Weekly' Photoshoot
Kate Hudson always dazzles on a red carpet, regardless of what she is wearing. But when she literally wears something covered in sequins and sparkles, it’s a whole different ballgame – and no else stands a chance!. Kate Hudson Wears Sparkly Carolina Herrera Dress For ‘Entertainment Weekly’
