Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Former defensive commit visiting Lincoln
Since Matt Rhule took over as the Huskers’ head coach, the Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been a whirlwind and a bit of a roller coaster. There have been quite a few players that have entered the portal. There’s also been some decommits. However, this weekend could prove to provide quite the upswing in momentum.
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant enters transfer portal
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant has entered the transfer portal on Thursday morning, per a source. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Yant appeared in seven games as a sophomore, rushing for 56 yards and two touchdowns. That followed a breakout freshman campaign where Yant played in seven games with one start. Yant rushed 47 times for 294 yards and one touchdown, ranking third on the team in carries and rushing yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska expected to name ACC coach Huskers' new defensive coordinator
Nebraska is expected to name Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White its new defensive coordinator under head coach Matt Rhule. White, who runs a 3-3-5 defense for the Orange, is considered by some to be one of the top rising coaches in the ACC. Now, he heads to a once-great college football dynasty trying to rekindle the fire of the old days.
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinator
Whites on the field with Syracuse.Photo by(Dennis Nett/ Syracuse.com) Nebraska football has hired former Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White for the same position, according to reports from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis records 3rd triple-double in Hoosiers history vs. Nebraska
Trayce Jackson-Davis is back and better than ever. Indiana’s senior forward took it to Nebraska in an 81-65 win over the Huskers Wednesday night. He totaled 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, pulling off Indiana basketball’s 3rd triple-double in school history. The others to do so? Juwan Morgan pulled it off in 2018 and Steve Downing accomplished the feat in 1971.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher becomes 10th Husker on scholarship to enter transfer portal
Nebraska can’t seem to catch a break. The latest debacle deals in the transfer portal where the program saw its 10th scholarship player enter the portal in the last two weeks. Jimari Butler, an edge rusher from Mobile, Alabama is the latest to announce he is leaving Lincoln. Butler...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana
Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
HuskerExtra.com
Source: Donovan Raiola returning as Nebraska's offensive line coach
LINCOLN — Donovan Raiola appears to be running it back as Nebraska's offensive line coach in 2023. New Husker head coach Matt Rhule will retain Raiola, program sources said, as Raiola has informed some recruits and current players he'd be back. NU did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the retention. Neither did Raiola.
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State flips Nebraska tight end commit
Iowa State has flipped a three-star Nebraska tight end commit for its 2023 recruiting class in Benjamin Brahmer. The 6-foot-6 tight end had been committed to Nebraska since the spring of 2021 and now becomes the second tight end of the ’23 class in Ames, joining Carson Rhodes. The story was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen.
HuskerExtra.com
'This doesn't happen': 3 Huskers from Waverly a thrill for high school coach, community
Three of the players on the Nebraska volleyball team came from the same high school. In college football, that's nothing out of the ordinary. But John Cook's team only has 14 players on the roster, and three of them are from Waverly High School. That’s a Class B school located...
Nebraska Football: Confusion follows Donovan Raiola rumors
Earlier today, it seemed as though the Nebraska football team was going to make a splash hire for its offensive line coach in John Garrison. On Tuesday night, the talk is that instead new head coach Matt Rhule has landed on Donovan Raiola. I suppose in a way, retaining Raiola...
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s hoops will start five-game ‘grind’ at home against Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska women’s basketball will open up a five-game homestand against Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Huskers just ended a four-game road trip with a big win over No. 20 Maryland on Sunday, defeating the Terps 90-67. “We’re very, very excited to be coming back to...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands commitment from dual-sport athlete out of Texas to 2023 recruiting class
Brice Turner revealed his commitment to a B1G program on Tuesday from his social media account. Turner is dual-sport athlete who plays football and runs track for his high school. Turner is heading to Nebraska to be a part of what Matt Rhule is building there. 247Sports does not have...
Reid Crow awarded $52,000 from University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Central High School senior Reid Crow has been selected as a Ruth Leverton Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This competitive award is an acknowledgement of Reid’s academic accomplishments and has a potential value of $52,000 during his tenure with the university. Reid plans to study business and accounting as a Husker.
kfdi.com
Kansas man arrested for Nebraska kidnapping
A man from Topeka was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a woman from Nebraska. 47-year-old Aldrick Scott was arrested earlier this week in the Central American country of Belize. Scott was wanted for the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Allen has been missing since November 19, when she was last seen near her home in Omaha.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
