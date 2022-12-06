ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Former defensive commit visiting Lincoln

Since Matt Rhule took over as the Huskers’ head coach, the Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been a whirlwind and a bit of a roller coaster. There have been quite a few players that have entered the portal. There’s also been some decommits. However, this weekend could prove to provide quite the upswing in momentum.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant enters transfer portal

Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant has entered the transfer portal on Thursday morning, per a source. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Yant appeared in seven games as a sophomore, rushing for 56 yards and two touchdowns. That followed a breakout freshman campaign where Yant played in seven games with one start. Yant rushed 47 times for 294 yards and one touchdown, ranking third on the team in carries and rushing yards.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska expected to name ACC coach Huskers' new defensive coordinator

Nebraska is expected to name Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White its new defensive coordinator under head coach Matt Rhule. White, who runs a 3-3-5 defense for the Orange, is considered by some to be one of the top rising coaches in the ACC. Now, he heads to a once-great college football dynasty trying to rekindle the fire of the old days.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Trayce Jackson-Davis records 3rd triple-double in Hoosiers history vs. Nebraska

Trayce Jackson-Davis is back and better than ever. Indiana’s senior forward took it to Nebraska in an 81-65 win over the Huskers Wednesday night. He totaled 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, pulling off Indiana basketball’s 3rd triple-double in school history. The others to do so? Juwan Morgan pulled it off in 2018 and Steve Downing accomplished the feat in 1971.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana

Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Source: Donovan Raiola returning as Nebraska's offensive line coach

LINCOLN — Donovan Raiola appears to be running it back as Nebraska's offensive line coach in 2023. New Husker head coach Matt Rhule will retain Raiola, program sources said, as Raiola has informed some recruits and current players he'd be back. NU did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the retention. Neither did Raiola.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
LINCOLN, NE
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State flips Nebraska tight end commit

Iowa State has flipped a three-star Nebraska tight end commit for its 2023 recruiting class in Benjamin Brahmer. The 6-foot-6 tight end had been committed to Nebraska since the spring of 2021 and now becomes the second tight end of the ’23 class in Ames, joining Carson Rhodes. The story was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU

(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
AMES, IA
thecitymenus.com

Reid Crow awarded $52,000 from University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Central High School senior Reid Crow has been selected as a Ruth Leverton Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This competitive award is an acknowledgement of Reid’s academic accomplishments and has a potential value of $52,000 during his tenure with the university. Reid plans to study business and accounting as a Husker.
LINCOLN, NE
kfdi.com

Kansas man arrested for Nebraska kidnapping

A man from Topeka was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a woman from Nebraska. 47-year-old Aldrick Scott was arrested earlier this week in the Central American country of Belize. Scott was wanted for the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Allen has been missing since November 19, when she was last seen near her home in Omaha.
TOPEKA, KS
Panhandle Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy