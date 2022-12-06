CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3 Evening
1-7-6
(one, seven, six)
Daily 3 Midday
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
Daily 4
4-4-4-4
(four, four, four, four)
Daily Derby
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:41.06
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 41.06)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000
Fantasy 5
01-04-10-29-36
(one, four, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Mega Millions
15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $379,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000
