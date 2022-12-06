John Deere has launched its latest P-Tier and G-Tier excavator models to its portfolio of mid-size machines, as well as a new model – the 200 G-Tier. Deere says that, as part of its Performance Tiering Strategy, it has added the 135, 210, 245, 250, 300 and 345 models to its lineup of P-Tier excavators.

2 DAYS AGO