US software house buys Mistral
US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
‘Next phase’ of excavator launches from Deere
John Deere has launched its latest P-Tier and G-Tier excavator models to its portfolio of mid-size machines, as well as a new model – the 200 G-Tier. Deere says that, as part of its Performance Tiering Strategy, it has added the 135, 210, 245, 250, 300 and 345 models to its lineup of P-Tier excavators.
UN reviews global infrastructure construction
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has undertaken the first ever global review of the ecological risks and economic benefits of transport infrastructure projects. The research, undertaken by a UN team of environmental scientists, examined current and planned road and rail projects in 137 countries – focusing on the impact of the construction work on the environment and populations, human and wildlife.
Cat announces new 350 excavator
Caterpillar has launched a new 48 tonne excavator, the Cat 350, promising lower costs and enhanced sustainability. The equipment manufacturing giant said the new machine is in line with its commitment to reducing greenhouse gases, with the potential to reduce fuel consumption by up to 13%. The 350 has a...
EFCA: Construction consultants push sustainability and digital agenda
On its 30th anniversary, the Federation of European Engineering Consultancies marks this milestone with a new policy document explaining how the sector is contributing to a resilient, green and digital built environment. In its manifesto for 2030 and beyond, EFCA sets out its commitment to developing innovative solutions. Consulting engineers...
Lendlease Europe ‘halves emissions in one year’
Real estate and development group Lendlease Europe has released a report in which it claims to have reduced its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by more than 50% over the past 12 months. Scope 1 and 2 emissions are those that are (directly or indirectly) created by the company...
Saudi Arabia’s project pipeline estimated at US$1.1 trillion
Saudi Arabia’s construction industry continues to lead the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region despite macroeconomic conditions impacting the sector globally, according to JLL’s Q4 2022 KSA Construction Market Intelligence Report. Saudi Arabia is said to have witnessed the highest value of project awards in 2022, demonstrating...
