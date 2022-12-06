ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii activates National Guard as Mauna Loa's unpredictable lava flow creeps within 2 miles of critical highway

By Aya Elamroussi, Holly Yan, CNN
 3 days ago
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. That's fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more traveled to Hawaii from...
Advocates object to Hawaii's cancellation of lucrative tourism contract with CNHA

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Tourism Board meeting drew some jeers for community members, disapproving of the last minute cancelation of a multi-million dollar deal. Outgoing Economic Tourism Director Mike McCartney decided to scuttle a deal that had long-time contractor, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, sharing a $40-million contract with the non-profit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).
HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season with their all-purpose cleaning devices, and they also make for a great gift idea!. David Yonamine (CEO & President, HIRO Systems Hawaii) shared, “HIRO Systems Hawaii, it was becoming forged during the...
Officials give update on missing snorkeler, reported shark attack on Maui

Officials with DLNR DOCARE held a press conference Thursday evening to provide an update on a missing snorkeler and a reported shark attack in waters off Keawakapu Point in Kihei on Maui. Rescuers searching for missing snorkeler following 'shark encounter' in waters near Kihei. Emergency crews are searching for a...
USPS says guaranteed delivery date for gifts is Dec. 17

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail now as we just hit the peak holiday season. The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 17, postal officials said. As for local and inter-island shipping, the cut-off date is Dec. 21.
Suspect in 1972 Waikiki cold case killing pleads 'not guilty'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An elderly Nevada man accused in a 50-year-old cold case murder in Waikiki pleaded “not guilty” in court on Thursday. Tudor Chirila Jr. appeared via video conference and only spoke when the judge asked if he understands the charge against him, to which he replied “yes.” He remains in custody on $1-million bail.
Giving history old history new life: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

PEARL HARBOR (KITV4) -- They call it history for a reason, with stories of the past. But those stories and that history take a different form when they're standing in front of you, larger than life: the Douglas SBD-Divebomber was one of the defending American aircrafts deployed on December, 7 1941.

