New York City, NY

Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTSM

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud

A New York jury on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud following a more than monthlong trial. Jurors began deliberating on Monday and returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. Former President Trump himself was not on trial, but prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office showed […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump ‘explicitly’ OK’d tax fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — In the end, it wasn’t a last-minute smoking gun but a prosecutor insisting that evidence shows Donald Trump was aware of a scheme that his Trump Organization’s executives hatched to avoid paying personal income taxes on millions of dollars worth of company-paid perks. After telling jurors on Thursday that Trump “knew […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
CBS News

Prosecutor says Donald Trump knew about his company's alleged tax fraud scheme

Donald Trump was in on his company's alleged tax scheme, said a New York prosecutor during closing arguments in the state's criminal fraud and tax evasion case against two Trump Organization companies Friday. The former president was not charged in the Manhattan District Attorney's effort to prosecute the Trump companies,...
abovethelaw.com

Trump Org Guilty Of Criminal Tax Fraud. If You Can Even Believe It!

Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud and falsifying business records in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. So much for Trump’s “Truth” that “The very unfair Manhattan D.A. Fringe Benefits Case, the likes of which has never been prosecuted in our Country before, has fallen apart. There was no gain for “Trump,” and we had no knowledge of it. Even the media is saying that if we are treated fairly, always a big question with me, we win. This Witch Hunt has cost NYC $millions & $millions at a time when violent crime in New York has reached an all time high. Went through 8 million pages of Documents and found NOTHING. Focus on MURDER!!!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

