Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump should still be 'very uncomfortable' after he personally escaped conviction in the Trump Organization's tax fraud case
Cohen, Trump's onetime fixer, told Insider the conviction opened the door for more potential lawsuits against the former president and his family.
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
A New York jury on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud following a more than monthlong trial. Jurors began deliberating on Monday and returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. Former President Trump himself was not on trial, but prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office showed […]
Trump Organization's outside accountant testifies he 'would have had a heart attack' if he'd seen the 'secret' Christmas bonus lists
There was so much fuzzy math at Trump's company each holiday season, that an outside accountant told jurors "I'd have had a heart attack" if he'd known.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Judge prevents Trump Organization lawyers from filing additional motions
New York Judge Juan Merchan has told the lawyers for the Trump Organization he will not accept any additional motions from them.
Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump ‘explicitly’ OK’d tax fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — In the end, it wasn’t a last-minute smoking gun but a prosecutor insisting that evidence shows Donald Trump was aware of a scheme that his Trump Organization’s executives hatched to avoid paying personal income taxes on millions of dollars worth of company-paid perks. After telling jurors on Thursday that Trump “knew […]
Trump Says New York ‘Hard Place To Be A Trump’ After Company Convicted Of Tax Fraud
“Disappointed with the verdict in Manhattan, but will appeal,” the former president said Tuesday.
'Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on' in Trump Org. tax fraud, Manhattan prosecutor says in summations
In blistering closings in the Trump Org. tax-fraud trial, a Manhattan prosecutor told jurors that Trump knew his executives ran a tax-fraud scheme.
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies that he got raise after Trump children discovered tax scheme
When Eric and Donald Trump Jr. discovered that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was cheating on his taxes, he was not disciplined, Weisselberg testified Friday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals
The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
Prosecutor says Donald Trump knew about his company's alleged tax fraud scheme
Donald Trump was in on his company's alleged tax scheme, said a New York prosecutor during closing arguments in the state's criminal fraud and tax evasion case against two Trump Organization companies Friday. The former president was not charged in the Manhattan District Attorney's effort to prosecute the Trump companies,...
Loyal ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg is done testifying at Trump Org tax-fraud trial that Trump calls 'VERY UNFAIR!'
Trump "truthed" Friday that the prosecution case in the Trump Org tax-fraud trial "has fallen apart." Actually, the DA had perhaps its best day yet.
DA in Trump Org closings accuses Donald Trump of 'sanctioning tax fraud' — and implies 1 witness was paid off
A Trump Org. prosecutor said his own star-witness was encouraged to "shade the truth" by his big Trump salary and potential for a $500,000 bonus.
kalkinemedia.com
Jury in Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial to begin deliberations
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Jurors in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial are set to start deliberating on Monday, following four weeks of testimony and arguments about executive pay practices at Donald Trump's real estate company that prosecutors say amounted to a years-long criminal scheme. The former U.S....
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Jury found Trump Organization "was running a scam," legal expert says
The Trump Organization has been found guilty of fraud and other charges by a jury in New York. Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general, joins John Dickerson to discuss the verdict, what we've learned form the trial, and the potential ramifications for former President Donald Trump.
CBS News
Trump Organization convicted on all counts in tax fraud trial
Donald Trump was not charged, but it's a major blow and could complicate his business operations going forward. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Trump's lawyers claimed Weisselberg acted alone & was the sole beneficiary of the fraud, but evidence said otherwise
Donald Trump's lawyers claimed that Allen Weisselberg was the sole beneficiary who acted alone in fraud that took place at two of his companies. However, new evidence said he was aware.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Org Guilty Of Criminal Tax Fraud. If You Can Even Believe It!
Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud and falsifying business records in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. So much for Trump’s “Truth” that “The very unfair Manhattan D.A. Fringe Benefits Case, the likes of which has never been prosecuted in our Country before, has fallen apart. There was no gain for “Trump,” and we had no knowledge of it. Even the media is saying that if we are treated fairly, always a big question with me, we win. This Witch Hunt has cost NYC $millions & $millions at a time when violent crime in New York has reached an all time high. Went through 8 million pages of Documents and found NOTHING. Focus on MURDER!!!”
