UH Basketball falls on the road to undefeated UNLV in Henderson
Playing away from the islands for the first time this season, the University of Hawaii lost to undefeated UNLV, 77-62 on Wednesday night. The Rainbow Warriors, who did not face the Rebels (9-0) on their home court, instead playing at the Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, site of the Big West Conference Tournament struggled […]
the university of hawai'i system
Regional recognition for UH Hilo women’s soccer coaches
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer head coach Gene Okamura and his assistant coaches earned United Soccer Coaches West Region Staff of the Year recognition for the 2022 season. In addition to Okamura, the Vulcans coaching staff includes assistants Jordan Zand, Landon Salvador, Paul Regrutto, George...
Unbeaten Rebels host Hawaii at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson
Fresh off a 95-78 win over San Diego Saturday night, the Rebels host the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors tonight at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
Finalists unveiled for 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled their eight finalists for the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award on Thursday morning. Among the eight finalists is Maryland quarterback and Oahu-born Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of two-time winner of the award Tua Tagovailoa. The...
the university of hawai'i system
Igiede earns American Volleyball Coaches Association all-region honors
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball player Amber Igiede was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Pacific North All-Region team. After earning all-region honorable mentions in 2019 and 2021, Igiede garnered all-region team honors for the first time after her standout junior season. She was one out of 211 student-athletes from 108 different schools who were honored.
Braelyn Akana to leave Rainbow Wahine volleyball program
Outside hitter Braelyn Akana announced on social media that she will not be returning to the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team in 2023. In her Instagram post she stated: “Being a Wāhine has always been a life long dream of mine since the very first time I touched a volleyball. I had the opportunity to turn […]
Rainbow Warriors Men’s basketball set for showdown on the 9th Island
HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (5-2) travels to the mainland for the first time this season when it takes on undefeated UNLV at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT/5 p.m. HT. UH has started the season 5-2 and are coming off 53-51upset loss at home to […]
the university of hawai'i system
Fall 2022 UH commencement schedule
Three University of Hawaiʻi campuses, UH West Oʻahu, UH Hilo and UH Mānoa, will celebrate the accomplishments of their graduates with fall commencement. The UH West Oʻahu fall 2022 commencement on December 10 features two student speakers—Abbie Reed representing creative media and Nyle Ocariza, a business administration candidate.
UNLV vs. Hawaii live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Hawaii Warriors will take on the UNLV Rebels at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Dollar Loan Center. UNLV should still be riding high after a win, while the Warriors will be looking to right the ship. Hawaii was close but no cigar last week as they fell 53-51 to...
Foodie Fix: Mariposa's new sunset pau hana menu
Howard Dicus breaks down the figures for single-family homes that went to closing in November. Pacific Rim Report: Impact of China COVID protests on global trade. Rob York from the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, explains how China's strict COVID restrictions have led to protests and are thus impacting global trade. 3-day...
the university of hawai'i system
Inmates cook, complete Kapiʻolani CC culinary education
A culinary class comprising three female inmates at the Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) graduated on December 7 from the Kapiʻolani Community College Culinary Arts Program. To celebrate, they put on a special luncheon at the Kailua facility, featuring some of the savory and sweet, five-star quality cuisine they have learned to create. The class was taught by Chef Lee Shinsato of Kapiʻolani CC.
The ‘Disco’ Era Is Still Going Strong
MARGE FUNASAKI general manager of Mid-Town Radio/Disco Mart. When Mid-Town Radio/ Disco Mart opened in 1947, Harry Truman was in the second year of his presidency, Jackie Robinson made history as the first African-American to play Major League Baseball and Miracle on 34th Street premiered in movie theaters. In 2022,...
Local girl Saige Kaahaaina-Torres says the Texas hitters make her job easy
Last Friday wasn't just Veterans Day, it was also National Kindness Day! Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Britt Young explains what kindness really means. Sunrise Sports: State Champion Iolani Raiders Join Sunrise. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:34 AM HST. |. The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Maui College hosts ‘Giving Back’ holiday open house
Maui residents and visitors are invited to support University of Hawaiʻi Maui College students and the Maui Food Bank through a fun holiday event. UH Maui College will host a “Giving Back” open house on Friday, December 16, 5–8 p.m. on the Kahului campus’ Great Lawn and Pāʻina Building dining area.
THE OLAYANS PBS HAWAI’I SONG CHALLENGE
Get to know more about, Ammon and Liahona Olayan on our audio podcast, What School You Went?. Ammon and Liahona Olayan perform their song “Mamacita” from their album “Gotta Move On.” Recorded live at the PBS Hawaiʻi studios in Kalihi on September 7, 2022. Ammon...
Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?
After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
How Southwest, Hawaiian Responded to Volcano + How To See Mauna Loa
With last week’s long-awaited eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, many questions immediately arose, including whether it is safe to fly to, from, and within Hawaii at this time. Jon Snook, Hawaiian COO, said, “When eruptions occur in the islands, they aren’t usually extreme pyroclastic...
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Fire and ice
This week’s UH News Images of the Week are from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Center for Maunakea Stewardship. The two images capture the fire of Maunaloa’s eruption and the ice in snow on Maunakea occurring at the same time on Hawaiʻi Island. Batok (tattoo)
Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor
In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
Long Story Short
The short film success story of Last Hawaiian Sugar showcases the catalytic power of Hawai‘i’s Creative Industries Division and the critical role of collaboration. In 2014, Déjà Cresencia Bernhardt was invited to bring her first feature film script to Creative Lab Hawai‘i’s Screenwriting Immersive in Honolulu. Set in the final days of Big Sugar farming in Hawai‘i, Half Angels channels Bernhardt’s experience growing up amongst the sugar and pineapple fields of East Maui to tell the story of 12-year-old Samoan protagonist Nua as she’s forced to trade her innocence to survive in the paradise lost of Waikīkī.
