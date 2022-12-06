Read full article on original website
Davestator 996
2d ago
New Mexicans you really need to remember this the 2ND AMENDMENT STATES: A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, THE RIGHT OF THE PEOPLE TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED. If you choose to give up your right to own a firearm cause you want money you're choosing that the government will have control over your life and you think you'll be protected by them, they will never defend you just only their own interests. Don't give up your guns!
KRQE News 13
2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school
2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school. 2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school. Former Catron County sheriff accused of stealing …. A former New Mexico sheriff is facing criminal charges. The attorney general said he stole thousands of dollars meant for fighting wildfires. Clovis juveniles...
KRQE News 13
Police release info about officer-involved shooting in Española
More information has been revealed about a police shooting in Española last month. Police said it started when they answered a domestic violence call on Calle del Sol. Police release info about officer-involved shooting …. More information has been revealed about a police shooting in Española last month. Police...
ABQ nonprofit targeted by thief
The founder said they are still trying to figure out how to replace the missing items.
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque rollover
The area was closed while authorities investigate.
KRQE News 13
APD holiday operation turns up with 33 arrests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is working to tackle shoplifters. Their latest shoplifting operation netted more than $10,000 in stolen merchandise. APD said, since Black Friday, they’ve made 33 arrests around Uptown and Cottonwood Mall. Those 33 arrests included 12 for felony shoplifting. Officers...
Postal worker accused of crime spree being held until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gary Jaramillo, a postal worker accused of carjacking will remain behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, Jaramillo approached a woman at the Quality Inn and Suites on Menaul and I-25. It claimed he reached for keys and took off when he failed. Police alleged Jaramillo then approached a couple […]
Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking tickets. Could more be coming?
One woman has discovered a major loophole in City of Albuquerque parking tickets.
Over one year, Albuquerque Police have cut out-of-policy force use in half
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police interactions with the public sometimes result in officers using force. But a new report shows that the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is getting better at using force without violating department policy. The latest report from the external team helping the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) review instances of police use of force shows […]
KRQE News 13
Former Catron County sheriff accused of stealing wildfire relief funds
A former New Mexico sheriff is facing criminal charges. The attorney general said he stole thousands of dollars meant for fighting wildfires. Former Catron County sheriff accused of stealing …. A former New Mexico sheriff is facing criminal charges. The attorney general said he stole thousands of dollars meant for...
APD, FBI search for ‘Ski Bum Bandit’ robbery suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police, along with the FBI, are looking for a bank robber caught on surveillance footage wearing ski goggles. Police say the “Ski Bum Bandit” robbed the First Financial Credit Union around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect displayed a handgun and took an unknown amount of money. The FBI is […]
NMSU picks law firm to look into recent shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) recently announced that they were going to look into the details surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. Thursday, NMSU announced they chose a law firm to lead the investigation. In a news release, the school announced that they’ve Rodey Law Firm to conduct an […]
USPS worker accused of attacking couple, stealing their truck in Albuquerque
Documents said the crime happened Monday.
Santa Fe Municipal Court rolls out new outreach program
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court has a new program designed to help the homeless navigate the legal system. Santa Fe’s outreach court program aims to help those with limited means or who face challenges securing legal representation. Officials say the program will provide alternate solutions in place of custody, fines and […]
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office footage: Man argues he didn’t steal enough to be arrested
Fabian Arrey was arrested for taking items from a southwest store last month.
Albuquerque man accused of multiple probation violations gets another chance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Baldonado pled guilty to robbing a Starbucks more than four years ago, and has continued to get in trouble while on probation. Now, a judge is giving him another chance. Now 29-year-old Matthew Baldonado held up the Starbucks on Coors near Saint Josephs in 2018, with what turned out to be […]
Aunt of teen who died in police-sparked fire is taking APD to court for records
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after a police SWAT operation led to a lethal fire in an Albuquerque home, the aunt of the teenage victim is still seeking answers. She’s now filing a lawsuit against the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) seeking public records tied to the case. 15-year-old Brett Rosenau is suspected to have died of […]
KRQE News 13
FBI Citizen Academy invites community to join their next session
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI’s Albuquerque branch is giving community leaders in the city an inside look at the FBI. The Citizens Academy is an eight-session program open to New Mexico’s business, religious, civic, and community leaders. The program will be held at the FBI field...
Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house
(The Center Square) – As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Albuquerque Police Department’s VICE Unit rescued 69 people who were smuggled into New Mexico and then held against their will inside a stash house. ...
Proposed zoning changes could mean more casitas in Albuquerque
The city said they have received a lot of positive feedback and hope the city council will adopt some form of the proposal in the next few months.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque law enforcement face rise in homicides
Albuquerque police responded to their 114th homicide this weekend. That's a record-high number for the city and the second year in a row that the city has broken its homicide record. KOAT wanted to know why so we spoke to a former Albuquerque police commander about what could be behind...
