Albuquerque, NM

Davestator 996
2d ago

New Mexicans you really need to remember this the 2ND AMENDMENT STATES: A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, THE RIGHT OF THE PEOPLE TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED. If you choose to give up your right to own a firearm cause you want money you're choosing that the government will have control over your life and you think you'll be protected by them, they will never defend you just only their own interests. Don't give up your guns!

KRQE News 13

2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school

2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school. 2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school. Former Catron County sheriff accused of stealing …. A former New Mexico sheriff is facing criminal charges. The attorney general said he stole thousands of dollars meant for fighting wildfires. Clovis juveniles...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Police release info about officer-involved shooting in Española

More information has been revealed about a police shooting in Española last month. Police said it started when they answered a domestic violence call on Calle del Sol. Police release info about officer-involved shooting …. More information has been revealed about a police shooting in Española last month. Police...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD holiday operation turns up with 33 arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is working to tackle shoplifters. Their latest shoplifting operation netted more than $10,000 in stolen merchandise. APD said, since Black Friday, they’ve made 33 arrests around Uptown and Cottonwood Mall. Those 33 arrests included 12 for felony shoplifting. Officers...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Postal worker accused of crime spree being held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gary Jaramillo, a postal worker accused of carjacking will remain behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, Jaramillo approached a woman at the Quality Inn and Suites on Menaul and I-25. It claimed he reached for keys and took off when he failed. Police alleged Jaramillo then approached a couple […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over one year, Albuquerque Police have cut out-of-policy force use in half

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police interactions with the public sometimes result in officers using force. But a new report shows that the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is getting better at using force without violating department policy. The latest report from the external team helping the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) review instances of police use of force shows […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Catron County sheriff accused of stealing wildfire relief funds

A former New Mexico sheriff is facing criminal charges. The attorney general said he stole thousands of dollars meant for fighting wildfires. Former Catron County sheriff accused of stealing …. A former New Mexico sheriff is facing criminal charges. The attorney general said he stole thousands of dollars meant for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD, FBI search for ‘Ski Bum Bandit’ robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police, along with the FBI, are looking for a bank robber caught on surveillance footage wearing ski goggles. Police say the “Ski Bum Bandit” robbed the First Financial Credit Union around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect displayed a handgun and took an unknown amount of money. The FBI is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU picks law firm to look into recent shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) recently announced that they were going to look into the details surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. Thursday, NMSU announced they chose a law firm to lead the investigation. In a news release, the school announced that they’ve Rodey Law Firm to conduct an […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Municipal Court rolls out new outreach program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court has a new program designed to help the homeless navigate the legal system. Santa Fe’s outreach court program aims to help those with limited means or who face challenges securing legal representation. Officials say the program will provide alternate solutions in place of custody, fines and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI Citizen Academy invites community to join their next session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI’s Albuquerque branch is giving community leaders in the city an inside look at the FBI. The Citizens Academy is an eight-session program open to New Mexico’s business, religious, civic, and community leaders. The program will be held at the FBI field...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Center Square

Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house

(The Center Square) – As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Albuquerque Police Department’s VICE Unit rescued 69 people who were smuggled into New Mexico and then held against their will inside a stash house. ...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque law enforcement face rise in homicides

Albuquerque police responded to their 114th homicide this weekend. That's a record-high number for the city and the second year in a row that the city has broken its homicide record. KOAT wanted to know why so we spoke to a former Albuquerque police commander about what could be behind...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

