Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Dec. 6
A generous gift to the Bay City Public School District is something that school officials are calling a holiday miracle, and it’s all thanks to an anonymous donor. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Flint Firebirds toy drive game. Updated: 8...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Carscoops
Michigan Couple Donates Collection Of 35 Classic Cars, Valued At Over $2 Million, To Northwood University
Bandit Industries isn’t a household name, but the wood chipper business has been good to Michael Morey, who founded the company in 1987. His success enabled him to fuel a passion for car collecting and he’s amassed dozens of vehicles over the years. Now, Michael and his wife, Dianne, are giving back and donating 35 vehicles to Northwood University.
Draymond Green, Saginaw Spirit to sponsor food giveaway at Dow Event Center
SAGINAW, MI — About 750 families will receive a free dinner later this month courtesy of some of Saginaw’s most well-known athletes and organizations. Draymond Green, Ven Johnson and The Saginaw Spirit Foundation are among the sponsors of the planned food giveaway scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at The Dow Event Center in downtown Saginaw.
WNEM
Minimum wage increase could harm servers, restaurants
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A generous gift to the Bay City Public School District is something that school officials are calling a holiday miracle, and it’s all thanks to an anonymous donor. Flint Firebirds toy drive game. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
WNEM
CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 6 hours...
WNEM
Pet of the Day: Meet Stud Muffin
Here are some of the top stories were are following Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8. Meteorologist Mathieu Mandro has your afternoon weather forecast. On this edition of Design Time, we're talking about guest room mattresses. #Sponsoredby Tri City Furniture. Genesee Co. advocate, commissioner Bryant Nolden dies. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bryant...
Michigan to offer new pathway into teaching through apprenticeship program
Starting next fall, a select group of nine K-12 schools will begin to bring more teachers into the classroom through a new apprenticeship program developed by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Education said in a press release that the apprenticeship program will offer a new route for...
WNEM
Fate of Independence Bridge
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we're following today. TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Dec. 5 - clipped version. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties.
Comments / 0