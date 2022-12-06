ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Dec. 6

BAY CITY, MI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Minimum wage increase could harm servers, restaurants

BAY CITY, MI
MLive

More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools

SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Pet of the Day: Meet Stud Muffin

FLINT, MI
WNEM

Fate of Independence Bridge

INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

