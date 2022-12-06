ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette fire chief announces retirement to Fairfield Township board

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At December’s Fairfield Township Board meeting, Lafayette Fire Chief Richard Doyle broke the news that he will be retiring from the department in June.

“The mayor will do interviews and hopefully by the first of March, they will have that person identified. They will have about a month or so to shadow me before I start my vacation,” said Doyle.

“I would have been the chief for 11 years when I’m done and on the department for 39 years when I’m done.”

This announcement came after the Fairfield Township Board passed a resolution that would finalize the process allowing them to write a donation check to the Lafayette Fire Department. The donation would compensate for fire protection in the unincorporated parts of the township as well as donate additional funds to LFD.

In prior years, whenever the board would approach the idea to donate their annual promise of $100,000 to LFD, firmer trustee Taletha Coles would decide to not make any donations to the fire department.

This happened throughout her entire tenure as trustee.

“We want to thank Chief Doyle for the cooperation with the township and the controversial term of the past trustee. I’m very sorry, I apologize, it’s been a long time and I hope we’re all in the past and we can get back on great terms once again,” said Perry Schnarr, president of the Fairfield Township Board.

“We’ve always been on good terms, at least with the board,” replied Doyle.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that there are bumps in the road and the board did a great job navigating through the disturbed waters. And you worked hard and we’re in a great place. We’ll get it all fixed and we're excited about the future.”

The board finalized a resolution that would see them donate a total of $796,651 to the LFD; $100,000 was meant to symbolize their re-commitment to compensate LPD for their protection of the unincorporated parts of the township.

The additional $620,000 came from the fire funds, which sat untouched for the past several years. When Coles was the trustee, she had proposed ideas, purchasing the fire department helicopter, creating a township fire department or a township ambulance service for the unincorporated township east of the city limits, but the board took action to stop Coles’ plans.

Instead, the $620,000 will be paying for new items that the LFD has needed, such as a new set of bunker gear for all of the firefighters and new handheld radios.

In moments where firefighters find themselves having to run in between different fires, they will now be able to change into a new set of equipment, instead of staying in their already used equipment. This could help reduce health effects from toxic chemicals from the fires that remain on the suit.

“First off, I appreciate the funding and it’s going to a great cause that we’ve been needing for a number of years now. We truly appreciate that,” said Doyle.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

