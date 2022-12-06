Sheriff: Uber ride turns into sexual assault; Fort Myers driver, 37, charged with the crime

An Uber ride became the center of a Lee County Sheriff's Office investigation after authorities determined the driver put on a mask before assaulting the female victim after he just dropped her off.

About 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to Ashlar Apartments, in the 13000 block of Corbel Circle, in Fort Myers, in reference to a sexual battery.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the victim was walking to her door when Felix Manuel Torres, 37, of Fort Myers attacke.

Marceno said Torres grabbed the victim from behind and threw her to the ground. Torres covered her mouth and overpowered her. He then sexually assaulted the woman and fled, taking her phone.

After analyzing video surveillance, the investigation led detectives to Torres' residence, who confirmed he worked for Uber and he drove the victim home that morning.

"He seemed like he wanted to help," Marceno said. "His tune changed when he was confronted with the video surveillance."

Marceno said search warrants of his residence yielded evidence confirming his involvement.

"Lyft and all the other companies, they create their own policies and procedures ... That's not law enforcement ... It's not the County Sheriff's Office," Marceno said. "The one thing we want is, we want to make sure that our residents and people understand the risks when they get in a vehicle and they're not the ones in control."

Torres faces sexual battery charges. No bond information was available Tuesday afternoon.

Jail records indicate Torres is next due in court Jan. 9.

