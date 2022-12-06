Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
‘A Handcrafted Christmas’ set for Saturday inside the Muscatine Mall
Still searching for the perfect gifts for those on your list? Another splendid opportunity is coming up courtesy of The Muscatine Area Farmers Market as they present, “A Handcrafted Christmas.”. This Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you’re invited to the Muscatine Mall to shop all...
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Elementary Christmas Program Plays To Packed House (video)
Kindergarten through Third graders did not disappoint as they performed their annual Christmas program to several hundred enthusiastic fans in the Prophetstown High School Gym on Tuesday night. The program was directed by PLT#3 District music teacher, Madison Fouts with support from the PES staff and Principal, Kara Kullerstrand. Each...
wvik.org
Moline School District Shares Joy
The annual "Share Joys" campaign is being held this week, including today's signature event, the donut eating contest. Students and faculty form teams and raise $500 to participate, and then compete to see who can eat a dozen donuts the fastest. Co-director of student activities Lanae Harding says Share Joys...
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
City Of Davenport Invests In Local Businesses For DREAM Project
The City of Davenport invested $900,000 in seven local businesses through the Commercial DREAM Project. 2022 saw these transformations take place, enhancing the exterior of each commercial property through the repair and rehabilitation of the façade. Graverts Auto Sales LLC. Nico’s Tire. Tappa’s Steak House. Total Cluster...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces $9.6 Million In New Grants And Projects For Davenport
Today it was announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that $9.6 million will be invested in Davenport through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund for a series of signature projects along the Davenport riverfront to enhance the experience for residents and visitors. The City of...
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar Signed At Speed & Floyd’s Today!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed today!. This Wednesday (December 7th), come out to Speed & Floyd's Collision Repair in Moline and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
Killer Queen Tribute Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Killer Queen, a tribute to the classic band, will come to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM. Lead singer Patrick Myers said “It’s been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It’s been quite a surreal ride. Becoming regular performers at Red Rocks Arena in America is another highlight . The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. It’s really got it’s own kind of magic going on there.”
School district board, members receive honors
The Bettendorf Community School District board team was recently awarded the prestigious Team Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Annual Board Awards program. Only 15 board teams statewide earned this award. The majority of a school district board must earn Individual Achievement Awards to qualify for this award. Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Richard Lynch […]
ourquadcities.com
Happy Joe’s brings back very special parties at arena
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is bringing back its annual holiday parties for special needs children on Dec. 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco wants this...
voiceofmuscatine.com
GMCCI to welcome Jersey Mike’s to Muscatine with ribbon cutting
Join the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Jersey Mike’s to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Jersey Mike’s Subs in Muscatine. The ribbon cutting will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 9th at 415 Cleveland St,...
“Black Nativity” Presented at Playcrafters in Moline
Playcrafters Barn Theatre is excited to welcome back Creative Resources for the Langston Hughes musical, “Black Nativity.”. The musical retells the classic Nativity story with an all Black cast. Traditional Christmas carols are sung in gospel style, with a few songs created specifically for the show. It was one of the first plays written by an African American and performed Off-Broadway in 1961. The show has successfully toured Europe. It is performed in numerous cities throughout the United States annually. The musical includes scenes of reverence, joy, and jubilation.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Sheriff & Columbus Junction Police Toy Drive Underway
In a joint effort with Columbus Junction Police, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is putting on their annual toy drive to benefit children in the community. Individuals wishing to donate toys can do so at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office by Friday, December 16. Additional donation boxes have been set up at The Kerr Spot in Morning Sun, as well as 92 Roadhouse in Columbus Junction.
nrgmediadixon.com
Fahgo is Introduced to the Rock Falls City Council Members
At the regular meeting of the Rock Falls City Council held last Tuesday night, the newest member of the Rock Falls Police Department made his first official appearance. “Fahgo” a Belgian Sheperd mix along with his partner and handler Officer Dustin Sugars will make an immediate impact in the narcotics division. Both completed an extensive training program and are now ready for duty. Police Chief David Pilgrim said that he’s confident that they will make a good team.
Davenport Library Winter Wellness Event Is Free and Open to The Public!
On Monday, December 5th from 9am – 12pm at | Main, The Library will be partnering with Amerigroup, St. Anthony’s Parish, Community Health Care, Inc., Iowa Total Care and Scott County Health Department to host a Free Winter Wellness Event. Healthcare Visits, Flu Shots, COVID shots and boosters, confidential HIV/HCV testing, gift cards, winter coats and blankets, hygiene items and 75 laundry vouchers valued at $10 each (sponsored by Amerigroup) will be provided free of charge to attendees of the event.
The 9 Biggest And Booziest Gifts To Buy At Costco In Eastern Iowa
There is nothing better than getting some kind of alcohol for Christmas. It's even better when that booze comes in a really, really big package. If you're a member at Costco like my wife and I are, you probably have seen some of these massive bottles, boozy advent calendars, or mini kegs of beer that would make great Christmas gifts. For those who aren't members, let me show you.
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
Bettendorf Public Library is offering an in depth look at Christmas traditions
The Christmas season is filled with a rich history of traditions. Throughout December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series titled, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen” The limited-time viewing opportunity will be available starting on December 1st and running through the 31st on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7422519.
KCRG.com
Jimmy V Classic hits home for the McCaffery family
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
QuadCities.com
