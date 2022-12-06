There's an ancient proverb that is pretty effective: "When in doubt, sue." By now, most people active on social media have witnessed the mayhem triggered by Taylor Swift's tour tickets. For the uninitiated, it was basically a nightmare. Ridiculously long queues often led to no tickets. Those that did make it through either played a game of cat and mouse as each ticket was sold right before their eyes, or the site simply stopped working.

3 DAYS AGO