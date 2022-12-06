Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Fans Launch Lawsuit Against Live Nation
There's an ancient proverb that is pretty effective: "When in doubt, sue." By now, most people active on social media have witnessed the mayhem triggered by Taylor Swift's tour tickets. For the uninitiated, it was basically a nightmare. Ridiculously long queues often led to no tickets. Those that did make it through either played a game of cat and mouse as each ticket was sold right before their eyes, or the site simply stopped working.
Look what you made them do: Taylor Swift fans are still furious with Ticketmaster and they’re suing the company for antitrust violations
The Swiftie army is mobilizing against Ticketmaster. On the heels of a disastrous pre-sale incident, which saw the company abandon plans for regular ticket sales, more than two dozen Taylor Swift fans have sued the ticket giant, saying it violated antitrust laws and unfairly imposed higher prices on fans for seats to Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”
Ocasio-Cortez calls for Ticketmaster to be broken up amid Taylor Swift drama
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called for Ticketmaster and Live Nation to be broken up on Tuesday as Taylor Swift fans faced highly publicized technical difficulties in obtaining tickets to the singer’s latest tour. “Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved,...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle
Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
America can no longer remain silent about its antisemitism problem
Tolerating antisemitism is not only categorically un-American but also poses a moral threat to U.S. democracy.
The Story of Taylor Swift Eras Tickets, One College Professor and His Student
When you show others you care about the things they care about; your humanity shines through. Whether you are a fan, fanatic, or just an average Joe or Jill, who hasn’t been living under a rock, you would know who Taylor Swift is.
The Flag of the United States of America: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The Flag of the United States of America: History, Meaning, and Symbolism. The flag of the United States of America is also referred to as the American flag or the U.S. flag. Common nicknames for this flag are Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, and the Star-Spangled Banner. It has a long history and has been modified 26 times since its origination in 1777.
Antisemitism has been on the rise for several years. Kanye just made it viral
Kanye antisemitism: What is antisemitism? Is antisemitism on the rise? What did Kayne say? What happened at the Trump dinner? How to combat antisemitism. How to fight antisemitism. Is antisemitism rising?
Don’t fall for this Zelle scam
💲💲 New warnings are being issued after scammers intensify their attacks via the money transfer app Zelle. 😮 These are particularly dangerous scams, because banks often will not cover any fraudulent payments. 😡 A New Jersey college student was among the latest victims, as scam artists drained...
