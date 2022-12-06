ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Fans Launch Lawsuit Against Live Nation

There's an ancient proverb that is pretty effective: "When in doubt, sue." By now, most people active on social media have witnessed the mayhem triggered by Taylor Swift's tour tickets. For the uninitiated, it was basically a nightmare. Ridiculously long queues often led to no tickets. Those that did make it through either played a game of cat and mouse as each ticket was sold right before their eyes, or the site simply stopped working.
Look what you made them do: Taylor Swift fans are still furious with Ticketmaster and they’re suing the company for antitrust violations

The Swiftie army is mobilizing against Ticketmaster. On the heels of a disastrous pre-sale incident, which saw the company abandon plans for regular ticket sales, more than two dozen Taylor Swift fans have sued the ticket giant, saying it violated antitrust laws and unfairly imposed higher prices on fans for seats to Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”
Ocasio-Cortez calls for Ticketmaster to be broken up amid Taylor Swift drama

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called for Ticketmaster and Live Nation to be broken up on Tuesday as Taylor Swift fans faced highly publicized technical difficulties in obtaining tickets to the singer’s latest tour. “Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved,...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle

Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
