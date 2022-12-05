ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Unified hosting Aspiring Teacher Expo

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNpBb_0jZYicMv00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The Fresno Unified School District is hosting the Aspiring Teachers Expo.

The event allows prospective teachers an opportunity to connect with college programs and learn more about Fresno Unified’s Teacher Pipeline programs.

Information about stipends and other resources is also available. The district says two programs offer a teacher contract upon successful completion.

The Aspiring Teacher Expo will be held Tuesday, December 6 at McLane High School’s cafeteria from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Interested participants can RSVP online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Community College holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new building

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community College (MCC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Academic Village 2 building. The event featured speakers that included MCC President Dr. Ángel Reyna, State Center Community College District Chancellor, Dr. Carole Goldsmith, City of Madera Mayor, Santos Garcia, and Madera County Supervisor District 1, Brett Frazier. Newly sworn-in […]
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Tulare students recognized for fair formed friendship

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – A couple of Tulare Union High School students consider themselves brothers – now they’re being recognized for a friendship they formed during the Tulare County Fair. Braxton Nunley and Alex Thorpe were supposed to watch their friend Wyatt showcase his pig at the...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CalFire awards $1.9M to Central Valley Forestry Corps

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CalFire provided a $1.9M grant on Wednesday for the training and expansion of the Central Valley Forestry Corps in the Reedley and Mother Lode areas, officials from the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board announced on Wednesday. The Central Valley Forestry Corps hopes to train at least 85 Central Valley residents on […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera County Awarded $2.4M to enhance La Vina Community

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County has been awarded $2.4 million by the California Transportation Commission (CTC) for the LaVina Community Mobility and Safety Enhancement Project. Madera County in partnership with the Madera County Transportation Commission (MCTC) announced on Thursday, that they have received an award from the CTC 2023 Active Transportation Program – […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Interested? Fresno Army National Guard is enlisting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thursday the Fresno Army National Guard’s 1106th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group invited students from around the valley to come out and see what career paths are available in the National Guard. People think to work on aircraft like chinook helicopters you have to be halfway across the world but in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Founders Club surprises kids at CRMC with holiday gifts

FRESNO, Cailf. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pediatric patients at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno received some holiday cheer in the form of early Christmas presents. The Community Medical Center’s Founders Club, brought toys, books, cards, board games, and more for the children. They were delivered to the children by Community’s Child Life Specialists. “Kids during the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis Rodeo announces their concert line-up

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With 2023 right around the corner, the Clovis Rodeo Association is preparing for the 109th edition of the Clovis Rodeo that will take place on April 26-30. The PBR Bull Riding will open the five-day rodeo event starting April 26. On Wednesday after the PBR, fans will be treated to the […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Military moms send packages to deployed Valley troops

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  ‘Tis the season for giving back, and one local organization is making sure active military members know that the Central Valley salutes their sacrifice during the holidays. On Sunday the Central Valley Blue Star Moms hosted their annual Remember The Troops Package Drive at the Clovis Veteran’s Memorial District. Blue Star […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Foggy day school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 8. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District Plan A. Shelly Baird School 2-hour delay.  Golden Plains Unified Plan B. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive […]
DOS PALOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State receives anonymous $50K donation for scholarships

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State received an anonymous donation of $50,0000 to fund scholarships for accounting students, school officials announced on Friday. The grant honors Robert Wiebe, a third-generation Fresno County resident, for his contributions to the Central Valley. The Robert Wiebe Accounting Scholarship at the Craig School of Business at Fresno State will […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis drone show canceled, technical difficulties

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Holi-Drone show was canceled after technical difficulties Tuesday evening. This is the first time ever for the Valley to receive a drone show. The Holi-Drone show was canceled after technical issues that could not be resolved in time according to an Instagram post by Skye Dreams. This was the first night […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia Unified to provide Narcan at all schools

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Unified will soon be providing Narcan in all its schools, district officials announced on Monday. Narcan boxes have been distributed to all school sites, these spaces will be secured but ready and available for a fentanyl overdose situation and will be placed in strategic places close to the AED units […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy