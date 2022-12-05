Fresno Unified hosting Aspiring Teacher Expo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The Fresno Unified School District is hosting the Aspiring Teachers Expo.

The event allows prospective teachers an opportunity to connect with college programs and learn more about Fresno Unified’s Teacher Pipeline programs.

Information about stipends and other resources is also available. The district says two programs offer a teacher contract upon successful completion.

The Aspiring Teacher Expo will be held Tuesday, December 6 at McLane High School’s cafeteria from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Interested participants can RSVP online.

