KUTV
Overnight storm leaves mess on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team is looking ahead to the next big storm, and is expecting to issue a First Alert Weather day in the coming days as a major storm is headed toward the state. Get your exact forecast for your location with the...
KUTV
Prepare for light snow on commute home as S. Utah rain moves north
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The storm that brought morning rain and snow to southern and central Utah is moving north, and it will arrive at the Wasatch Front just in time for the evening commute. Southern portions of the Wasatch Front will be the most likely to see...
KUTV
Build-to-rent communities popping up across Wasatch Front
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah's housing market has slowed down in a lot of ways, but experts said one area has been heating up – “build-to-rent” or "build-for-rent" communities. “Build-to-rent" means a builder builds a community, but instead of selling it, they rent it out. Analysts...
KUTV
USANA Kids Eat's program to feed hungry Utah kids during winter break
KUTV — Food-insecure students show up to school even on a non-school day, in hopes of getting a meal for the day. Most kids celebrate when they get a day off of school, but some kids make the journey anyway so they can eat, a horrible situation at any age but especially for those so young in life.
KUTV
Avalanche Awareness Week kicks off with one official sharing his own harrowing story
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The fourth annual Utah Avalanche Awareness Week kicked off Monday night with an event in Sugar House Park. Various groups and agencies, including the Utah Avalanche Center, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue and the Utah Snowmobile Association, turned out for the event. It included mock avalanche rescue drills, kids activities, and avalanche rescue dogs.
KUTV
Utah parolee who 'bashed friend's head with brick' named high priority for Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history is on the run and is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Albert Eugene Baer, 58, on September 6th, 2022.
KUTV
Arrest report: Suspect who crashed into Logan house thought 'demons were out to get him'
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle crashed into a Logan home on Monday was reportedly hallucinating while he drove 110 miles per hour through Sardine Canyon and ran red lights in city streets, according to court documents. Malcolm Lamar Vanburen, 26, of Louisiana,...
KUTV
Teachers share concern over outdated locks in event of emergencies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A secure classroom door is the first line of defense for two of the most life-threatening disasters that can happen at school: a fire and a shooting. But older schools have doors with an ancient lock system, which has ironically caused the security measures for both disasters to compete with each other, and teachers are nervous about it.
KUTV
White Supremacist with extensive criminal history captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Utah's At-Large fugitives that 2News previously reported in October has been arrested. Steven Allmark Sanders, 41, was arrested Wednesday by the Metro Gang Unit, according to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police. Sanders was listed on the Metro Gang Unit's 10 most...
KUTV
Governor proposes $2.5 billion in tax cuts, new education funding
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox has announced a proposal of more than $1 billion in tax cuts and $1.5 billion in new education funding for the upcoming legislative session. To put his tax cut plan in perspective, that's more than five times what the Legislature spent on...
KUTV
Parents speak out against CPS who they say took their 6 small children
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Parents in Texas are speaking out against Child Protective Services who they say took their six small children. Jacklyn and Jamie Davison, along with their attorney Derek Ritchie, held a press conference Monday morning. An AMBER Alert was issued early Saturday morning for Declan...
