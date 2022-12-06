ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Overnight storm leaves mess on Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team is looking ahead to the next big storm, and is expecting to issue a First Alert Weather day in the coming days as a major storm is headed toward the state. Get your exact forecast for your location with the...
Build-to-rent communities popping up across Wasatch Front

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah's housing market has slowed down in a lot of ways, but experts said one area has been heating up – “build-to-rent” or "build-for-rent" communities. “Build-to-rent" means a builder builds a community, but instead of selling it, they rent it out. Analysts...
USANA Kids Eat's program to feed hungry Utah kids during winter break

KUTV — Food-insecure students show up to school even on a non-school day, in hopes of getting a meal for the day. Most kids celebrate when they get a day off of school, but some kids make the journey anyway so they can eat, a horrible situation at any age but especially for those so young in life.
Avalanche Awareness Week kicks off with one official sharing his own harrowing story

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The fourth annual Utah Avalanche Awareness Week kicked off Monday night with an event in Sugar House Park. Various groups and agencies, including the Utah Avalanche Center, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue and the Utah Snowmobile Association, turned out for the event. It included mock avalanche rescue drills, kids activities, and avalanche rescue dogs.
Teachers share concern over outdated locks in event of emergencies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A secure classroom door is the first line of defense for two of the most life-threatening disasters that can happen at school: a fire and a shooting. But older schools have doors with an ancient lock system, which has ironically caused the security measures for both disasters to compete with each other, and teachers are nervous about it.
Governor proposes $2.5 billion in tax cuts, new education funding

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox has announced a proposal of more than $1 billion in tax cuts and $1.5 billion in new education funding for the upcoming legislative session. To put his tax cut plan in perspective, that's more than five times what the Legislature spent on...
Parents speak out against CPS who they say took their 6 small children

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Parents in Texas are speaking out against Child Protective Services who they say took their six small children. Jacklyn and Jamie Davison, along with their attorney Derek Ritchie, held a press conference Monday morning. An AMBER Alert was issued early Saturday morning for Declan...
TEXAS STATE

