Our 2022 top stories brought to you courtesy of ... you

Dear FLORIDA TODAY Subscribers,

As I prepare for time with family this holiday season, I wanted to use this opportunity to reflect on a different part of my family - our team here at FLORIDA TODAY - and the great content we've been able to provide thanks to your support.

This week I reached out to our numbers guy, Jeff Meesey, to see what our most viewed subscriber exclusive stories were for the year and the staff members who wrote them.

Jeff is a good guy. And I've grown to appreciate Jeff's meticulous look at numbers, of how our stories are performing. He's the guy that lets us know when a story has truly resonated with you and when we have, for lack of a better word, a dud. I've also grown to appreciate him as a person, as a wonderful stepdad and mentor to one of my favorite 20-somethings on the planet.

NASA’s big gamble: Is new rocket too costly to launch us back to the moon?

In August, the newest addition to our space team, Jamie Groh, brought us the story of the Space Launch System rocket, its massive size and more massive cost. It will cost NASA some $4.1 billion (yes, billion) for each rocket used in the Artemis missions. You can read her original story here.

Of course, it would be another several months before the rocket would even take off on its maiden flight following several leaks during fueling, a roll back to the Vehicle Assembly Building, another roll out to the pad and, of course, enduring Hurricane Nicole.

The SLS rocket, while expensive, has proven it can successfully send a human-rated spacecraft around the moon and in the coming days, we should see the Orion capsule return to Earth concluding it's 25-day mission. Keep watch on floridatoday.com/space for all the latest updates and continuing space team coverage.

Randy Fine: Republican lawmaker's fight with Disney is only his latest battle in culture wars

In the No. 4 slot was a story about State House Rep. Randy Fine and the bombastic approach the Palm Bay Republican has taken in recent years to stand against anyone who challenges his stances.

In the April story, reporter Eric Rogers wrote:

Democrats who oppose restrictions on classroom discussions of gender identity for young children are "perverts" and "groomers." School board members who support mask mandates are "child abusers" who deserve a "special place in hell."

And no one entity felt Fine's wrath more than the Walt Disney Company.

In response to Disney's opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Act — dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" bill — Fine penned the legislation aimed to dismantle the Reedy Creek Improvement District, home to Disney's six Orlando theme parks, which grants the company special dispensation to tax and regulate the 25,000-acre parcel in Orange and Osceola counties.

You can read Eric's full story here.

Fine would go on to win re-election to the Florida House in November. In an interview with FLORIDA TODAY Engagement Editor John A. Torres, Fine said there were still negotiations to be had with Disney and the possibility of keeping parts of Reedy Creek. You can watch that interview here.

Amazon Squeeze: The company’s push into Florida’s tight labor market garners mixed reviews

In May, reporter Dave Berman, along with counterparts from across the USA Today Network of Florida, brought the No. 3 story for our most viewed subscriber exclusive reports when he brought the story of Amazon's rapid expansion plans for Florida and the mixed reviews the plan was getting in local markets.

Tight labor markets, the rise of the COVID-19 omicron variant and a bit of too-much-too-soon approach led to Amazon reporting a loss of $3.84 billion for the first quarter of this year. That loss was despite a 7% increase in first-quarter sales.

You can read Dave's full story here.

Of course, the story would continue with Dave and those other reporters looking at the tax incentives and subsidies the company has been provided to expand throughout the state. You can read our latest Amazon coverage here.

The Doors singer Jim Morrison's 'birth home' in downtown Melbourne up for sale for $2.5M

There's a reason why we call reporter Rick Neale - the machine.

This story - our second highest viewed subscriber exclusive story of the year - is one of dozens upon dozens of surprising stories Rick produced through the year from his beat in south Brevard and his apartment which we all affectionately refer to as the Florida Today downtown Melbourne bureau.

In the story, which you can read here, Rick explains that the home on a downtown Melbourne side street is where Jim Morrison's parents took him home following his birth at a Brevard hospital on U.S. 1 which is now a motel.

Rick has continued to follow the story, writing in May that Doors guitarist Robby Krieger said the home should be made into a museum.

In that same story, which you can read here, Rick wrote:

Meanwhile, Steve Gordon, an eXp Realty agent based in Boca Raton, said Morrison's birth home has fielded "recent interest from a very qualified buyer" within the past two weeks or so. Gordon declined to divulge further details.

During a recent follow up MLS review, Rick said it appears the home has been taken off the market.

...

It's hard to believe that earlier this year we were still heavily in the throws of the COVID-19 pandemic and the surges of Omicron and other variants. Those days seem like a lifetime ago.

And yet, our most viewed subscriber exclusive story for 2022 is...

Florida and New York share an interstate, but their COVID cultures are worlds apart

Food editor Suzy Fleming Leonard, and colleague Peter D. Kramer, took an interesting approach to a Tale of Two States, a story and video that pointed to the similar COVID case numbers, similar death tolls but vastly different approaches on how to handle the pandemic.

New York kept things closed longer. The state required proof of vaccination to enter public spaces like theaters and restaurants. It struggled to keep businesses open, tourism moving and case numbers low.

But if New York seemed to have bolted the door shut, Florida on the other hand blew it wide open. "Our commitment to freedom has paid off," said Gov. Ron DeSantis while signing the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

...

Turning to the present and the future, I've placed some of the subscriber exclusive stories your subscription helped us provide down below. Be sure to check them out. Again, these are all stories that have been made possible through your support of local journalism and journalists - like me.

Remember, you can always reach out to me at rlanders@floridatoday.com. Or you can find me on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube (just click the name, the internet will do the rest).

FLORIDA TODAY