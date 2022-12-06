ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Fortune

Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret

Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
psychologytoday.com

Fear You Will Get Fired?

Corporate culture has changed, in ways that reflect broader social changes. There are several steps you can take to protect yourself. You may be employing an ineffective, binary framework to launch a job search campaign. Corporations are downsizing in response to economic events. This is nothing new. What is new...
MedicalXpress

Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems

Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...
The Independent

US ranks among the worst countries in world for paid time off

A week after Congress and President Joe Biden failed to approve a deal that would have given the country’s railroad workers paid sick leave, a new report has found that US workers as a whole have among the least paid time off in the entire world. The report, published by the career resource website Resume.io, includes analysis of data on paid leave policies collected in August from 197 countries across the globe. What it found is not pretty for American workers. US workers have no guaranteed paid leave days and 10 paid public holidays, for a total of just...

