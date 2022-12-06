Read full article on original website
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
The nefarious new way companies are discriminating against remote workers: time-zone prejudice
Workers say they were lied to about being able to work in their local time zone, and have missed out on promotions because of time-zone bias.
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Remote work has become a right for knowledge workers. The data says we should create more fully remote jobs
Driven by false assumptions, bosses have been trying to take back the right to work remotely. Here's the proof they are wrong.
Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret
Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
Your job is probably safe, even in a recession. Employees are going to have the upper hand for years.
Fewer young people, immigrants, and older workers could fuel labor shortages for decades, which could mean better pay and job security for workers.
psychologytoday.com
Fear You Will Get Fired?
Corporate culture has changed, in ways that reflect broader social changes. There are several steps you can take to protect yourself. You may be employing an ineffective, binary framework to launch a job search campaign. Corporations are downsizing in response to economic events. This is nothing new. What is new...
MedicalXpress
Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems
Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...
US ranks among the worst countries in world for paid time off
A week after Congress and President Joe Biden failed to approve a deal that would have given the country’s railroad workers paid sick leave, a new report has found that US workers as a whole have among the least paid time off in the entire world. The report, published by the career resource website Resume.io, includes analysis of data on paid leave policies collected in August from 197 countries across the globe. What it found is not pretty for American workers. US workers have no guaranteed paid leave days and 10 paid public holidays, for a total of just...
Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘discriminate’
A women's advocacy group representing truckers has filed a complaint against Facebook parent Meta.
