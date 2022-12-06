ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

3 juveniles detained on attempted murder charges in Lake City, police say

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Lake City juveniles were detained in connection with two November shooting incidents, according to the Lake City Police Department.

The three were detained on Nov. 30 and each was charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob, LCPD said.

According to police, an incident resulting in shooting injuries occurred on Nov. 13 in the Deep River community. Another incident, where shots were reportedly fired, occurred between Nov. 26 and 28.

All three individuals have been transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details were available.

