Read full article on original website
Related
anacortestoday.com
Classic rolls down the road: 2015
I didn’t get any particulars as this driver was on the move, but I sure enjoyed the encounter. “O” Avenue and 41st Street, 2015. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
Chronicle
Western Washington Man Claims to Be D.B. Cooper in New Feature Film
A Skagit County man is the focus of a new feature-length film after claiming to be D.B. Cooper, an unidentified man who hijacked and parachuted out of a commercial airplane on Nov. 24, 1971, with a bag of stolen cash. "I am DB Cooper" explores the assertions of 70-year-old Rodney...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
A multi-family apartment complex will be built on this Bellingham historic site
“In this instance in particular, a balance must be struck between preservation and the demands of infill, affordability and growth,” said Bellingham city planner Emy Scherrer.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
sprudge.com
In Bellingham, Makeworth Coffee Roasters Is A Dream Worth Making
We’re back again with another fabulous edition of Sprudge Maps Spotlight, a global compendium of coffee bars featured as part of our Sprudge Maps guide to coffee bars near and far. Want your cafe to be considered for a Sprudge Maps Spotlight? All you have to do is register your shop for Sprudge Maps, our user-driven compendium of coffee shops around the globe. And the best part is, it’s completely free! Sign up today!
KING-5
Cookie maker from the San Juan Islands competes on The Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A cookie maker from the San Juan Islands is making her national television debut on The Food Network. Gerryanne Bohn, owner of Driftless Cookies in Friday Harbor, is competing on the network’s "Christmas Cookie Challenge" Sunday, Dec. 11. Evening host Kim Holcomb talked to...
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
It snowed in Whatcom County last Christmas. What about this year?
It’s a rare treat for the Pacific Northwest, but there’s a La Niña again this year.
This Is Washington's Best Christmas Light Display
The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.
myedmondsnews.com
Mike Rosen announces bid to be the next mayor of Edmonds
Stating his desire to improve trust in city government, retired business owner Mike Rosen announces Tuesday that he is running to be the next mayor of Edmonds. “I’m running for mayor for a very simple reason: community members don’t feel they are being truly heard and have lost confidence that city leadership is addressing their concerns. I believe I can help lead us to a better path,” Rosen said.
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
Another storm’s on the way, with a chance of lowland snow for Whatcom
Overnight snow or rain-snow mix could make roads slippery.
My Clallam County
Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
Save on rent in Whatcom County. These areas have the lowest rental prices in the county
Some rentals are cheaper in certain parts of Bellingham. These interactive graphics and maps show prices by area.
New dentist in Bellingham will offer specialty dental care
The Local Dentist will be donating a new bicycle or a stocked pantry to the Bellingham refugee family for every 30 new patients.
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Company president was arrested and fined $347,202 for labeling coho (silver) salmon as chinook (king) salmon in 2011.
whatcom-news.com
Wind advisory issued for tonight (Weds.) into Thursday
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory today, Wednesday, December 7th, that will be in effect from 10pm today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns of sustained southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph across San...
Comments / 0