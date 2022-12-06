Built to Spill Returns to Grog Shop in April 2023
Indie rock heroes Built to Spill have just announced the dates of a 2023 tour in support of their latest effort, When the Wind Forgets Your Name. The trek includes an April 30 stop at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
The live band for the tour will consist of singer-guitarist Doug Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford and drummer Teresa Esguerra.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
The live band for the tour will consist of singer-guitarist Doug Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford and drummer Teresa Esguerra.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Comments / 0