ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Built to Spill Returns to Grog Shop in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

This Kirtland-Area Mansion With a Bowling Alley and Indoor Basketball Court Just Hit the Market for $4 Million

Waite Hill is one of the fanciest addresses in Northeast Ohio. This 12,000-square foot-home sits on 14 acres on the Chagrin River and on the 11th hole of Kirtland Country Club. The gorgeous estate features a two-lane bowling alley, basketball court, incredible stone terrace with outdoor fireplace. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and cooking, there are eight fireplaces, a butler's pantry, a five-car heated garage and much, much more. The most recent owners finished what was already a magnificent home with tons of new features and finishes.
KIRTLAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
635
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy