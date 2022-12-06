Arlington High students' designs chosen for National Christmas Tree

Festive ornaments created by Arlington High School art students are bringing joy to the world on the White House lawn this holiday season.

Arlington High was one of only 58 schools in the country — and the only school in Tennessee — selected for the 2022 National Christmas Tree display in Washington.

“The capabilities and the artistic side of our kids are just so outstanding,” first-year AHS Principal Shannon Abraham said. “I’m just completely impressed and happy for everyone involved. It’s just fabulous.”

The America Celebrates program is an annual partnership between the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation. This year — the 100th anniversary of the event — features ornaments from 2,600 student artists across the country. The ornaments will hang on 58 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree in front of the White House in President’s Park.

AHS became involved in the project because last year teacher Carrol McTyre was named the Secondary Art Educator of the Year by the Tennessee Art Education Association. James Wells, the president of that organization, is one of McTyre’s former students. State officials were looking for a school to participate in the tree program, and Arlington High was recommended.

Fifteen Arlington High art students were chosen for the program, and they had about 10 days in October to design an ornament representing Tennessee.

“We had a short turnaround on the project,” said McTyre, who leads the AHS Visual Arts Department along with Melanie Anderson and Leanne Wilson. “We spent some time with the students talking about what makes Tennessee great and brainstormed ideas. They all recognized that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have an ornament hang outside the White House of the United States of America, and they just wanted to take advantage of that.”

Several students created images of entertainer state icon Dolly Parton, while others pulled ideas from the state bird (the mockingbird) or landmarks like the Hernando DeSoto Bridge and the Pyramid in Memphis.

“Materials were 100% open, so kids used everything from acrylic paint to watercolor to mixed media to the drawing app Procreate,” McTyre said. “I thought the final pieces were technically pretty strong, clever and interesting, with a variety of Tennessee attractions.”

Christmas tree ornament design by Arlington High School junior Abby Hill. (Courtesy/Arlington Community Schools)

AHS junior Abby Hill’s design featured three mockingbirds singing while perched on a tulip poplar (the state tree).

“This is one of the first times my art has ever been really recognized, especially nationally, so it feels really great,” said Hill, 16. “It really just inspires me to further my career in art because I know that I’m going to go into the art field. It makes me excited for what I’m going to do more of in the future.”

Other Arlington student artists whose ornaments were chosen included Abbie Ahlbrandt, Yami Barbosa, Carlie Epps, Alexa Gossett, Conner Hall, Aidan Harrison, Emily Richarde, Erinn Sheridan, Bri Staufer, Marin Stuart, Laken Vargo, Aaliyah Ware, Griffin Yandell and Hannah Yates.

President Calvin Coolidge lit the first National Christmas Tree on the South Lawn of the White House in 1923 at the request of a public school in Washington. During World War II, wartime restrictions meant no new ornaments were purchased for the annual event, so students donated ornaments to add to the established collection, beginning an ongoing annual tradition.

This year’s 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on Nov. 30, and CBS will broadcast the celebration on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. All of the ornaments will remain on public display through Jan. 1.