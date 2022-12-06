ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gophersports.com

Gophers Travel to Carver-Hawkeye for Matchup with No. 16/13 Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 B1G) will travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-0 B1G) on Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on the Big Ten Network. The game can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Add Krapf to 2023 Roster

MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter has announced the addition of transfer catcher Taylor Krapf to Minnesota's roster for the upcoming season. Krapf joins the Gophers after playing her freshman year at Duke. "I chose the University of Minnesota because it felt like the perfect environment...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Fall to Ohio State in Sweet 16

AUSTIN, Texas -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets, 25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 19-25 on Thursday afternoon at Gregory Gymnasium in the Sweet 16. With the loss, Minnesota's season ends at 22-9, 15-5 Big Ten. "Congratulations to Ohio...
AUSTIN, TX
gophersports.com

Jok Breaks School Record at Minnesota Icebreaker

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota track and field saw its indoor high jump school record go down on Friday night with Nyalaam Jok leaping over 1.86m (6-1 1/4) at the Minnesota Icebreaker. In total the Gophers won seven events during the meet. Jok, who was an All-American as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Fall to Wolverines

Ta'Lon Cooper led five Minnesota players in double-figures by tying his season-high with 16 points, Pharrel Payne had 15 points, and Dawson Garcia added 13 points, but Michigan shot 52.4 percent and made 10-of-18 three-pointers in a 90-75 win over the Gophers at Williams Arena. Minnesota drops to 4-5 this season, 0-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan improves to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in league action.
ANN ARBOR, MI
gophersports.com

Finally Home; Minnesota Hosts Badgers for Border Battle

MINNEAPOLIS - Golden Gopher men's hockey fans finally have a chance to see their team play at 3M Arena at Mariucci this weekend after nearly a month since the last home game when they host border rival Wisconsin Dec. 9-10 presented by M Health Fairview. The Big Ten Network has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Indoor Track Season Kicks off with Icebreaker Open

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden Gophers track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season with the Minnesota Icebreaker Open on February 9-10, at the U of MN Fieldhouse. The action will serve as an early season look for a majority of the program and help determine the travel roster for the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational in Houston in early January.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Open Big Ten Home Season Thursday Against Michigan

MINNESOTA (4-4, 0-1 BT) vs MICHIGAN (5-3, 0-0 BT) Minneapolis (Williams Arena) TV: BTN (Cory Provus- pbp, Brian Butch, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Sirius XM: 372. SERIES INFORMATION. 156th Meeting (Michigan leads 92-63) Home vs. Michigan: 41-32 Gophers All-Time vs. Big Ten: 784-884 * - excludes vacated...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Signs Fleck to New Seven-Year Contract

The University of Minnesota and head football coach P.J. Fleck have agreed to a new seven-year contract. This agreement, pending Board of Regents approval, will keep Fleck in Maroon and Gold through the 2029 season. The 2022 campaign was the sixth for Fleck at Minnesota, where he holds a record...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
gophersports.com

Gopher Trio Takes Home Weekly B1G Awards

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota swimming and diving has taken home three honors this week, the conference announced Wednesday. Fifth-year senior Joy Zhu has been named the Big Ten Women's Diver of the Week for the fifth time this season, while Drew Bennett is the Men's Diver of the Week and Alberto Hernandez is the Men's Freshman of the Week. The honors for Bennett and Hernandez are the first of their careers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Braelen Oliver to enter the transfer portal

Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Braelen Oliver announced Wednesday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Oliver started the first seven games of the season at will linebacker, before ceding his spot to Cody Lindenberg, who got the starting nod in the final five games. Once Lindenberg took over at will linebacker, Oliver saw a more limited role at sam linebacker, a position that often alternates snaps with the nickel back. With the Gophers currently shopping for a mike linebacker in the transfer portal, it’s a safe bet Oliver is looking for more significant playing time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Big Ten Recognizes 107 Gophers with Academic Honors

MINNEAPOLIS – The Big Ten has awarded 107 University of Minnesota student-athletes Academic All-Big Ten honors for the 2022 fall season, the conference announced Friday. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten merits, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
KEYC

Snow Thursday night/Friday, more snow early next week

We are tracking a couple of systems that will have the potential to bring measurable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this week and early next week. The first system will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday and could produce several inches of snowfall. This is a change from yesterday as our latest data is suggesting that this system will track considerably further north than originally expected. As of right now, it looks like 2 to 4+ inches of snow is a possibility with this system. We will get more specific with snow amounts as new data comes in later today and tomorrow morning. The second system will impact much of our region from late Sunday, through Monday and into Tuesday. This one will be a little more difficult to forecast because we will be dealing with slightly warmer temperatures and the potential for both rain and snow. This one is still almost a week away, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The Weather Team will be watching both systems closely and will have updates along the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues

As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund.  The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

