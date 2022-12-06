Read full article on original website
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
gophersports.com
Gophers Travel to Carver-Hawkeye for Matchup with No. 16/13 Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 B1G) will travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-0 B1G) on Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on the Big Ten Network. The game can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Gophers Add Krapf to 2023 Roster
MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter has announced the addition of transfer catcher Taylor Krapf to Minnesota's roster for the upcoming season. Krapf joins the Gophers after playing her freshman year at Duke. "I chose the University of Minnesota because it felt like the perfect environment...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall to Ohio State in Sweet 16
AUSTIN, Texas -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets, 25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 19-25 on Thursday afternoon at Gregory Gymnasium in the Sweet 16. With the loss, Minnesota's season ends at 22-9, 15-5 Big Ten. "Congratulations to Ohio...
gophersports.com
Jok Breaks School Record at Minnesota Icebreaker
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota track and field saw its indoor high jump school record go down on Friday night with Nyalaam Jok leaping over 1.86m (6-1 1/4) at the Minnesota Icebreaker. In total the Gophers won seven events during the meet. Jok, who was an All-American as a...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall to Wolverines
Ta'Lon Cooper led five Minnesota players in double-figures by tying his season-high with 16 points, Pharrel Payne had 15 points, and Dawson Garcia added 13 points, but Michigan shot 52.4 percent and made 10-of-18 three-pointers in a 90-75 win over the Gophers at Williams Arena. Minnesota drops to 4-5 this season, 0-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan improves to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in league action.
gophersports.com
No. 9 Gophers Hit the Road for Trio of Road Contests to Close Out First Half
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 9 University of Minnesota wrestling program is set to hit the road for the third-straight weekend as they'll close out the first half of the season with a trio of road contests, including two duals versus ranked opponents. The road trip begins on Friday, December 9,...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
gophersports.com
Finally Home; Minnesota Hosts Badgers for Border Battle
MINNEAPOLIS - Golden Gopher men's hockey fans finally have a chance to see their team play at 3M Arena at Mariucci this weekend after nearly a month since the last home game when they host border rival Wisconsin Dec. 9-10 presented by M Health Fairview. The Big Ten Network has...
gophersports.com
Indoor Track Season Kicks off with Icebreaker Open
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden Gophers track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season with the Minnesota Icebreaker Open on February 9-10, at the U of MN Fieldhouse. The action will serve as an early season look for a majority of the program and help determine the travel roster for the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational in Houston in early January.
Michigan basketball beats Minnesota, 90-75: Game thread replay
Game 9: Michigan basketball (5-3) vs. Minnesota (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) When: 9 p.m. Thursday. Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis. ...
gophersports.com
Gophers Open Big Ten Home Season Thursday Against Michigan
MINNESOTA (4-4, 0-1 BT) vs MICHIGAN (5-3, 0-0 BT) Minneapolis (Williams Arena) TV: BTN (Cory Provus- pbp, Brian Butch, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Sirius XM: 372. SERIES INFORMATION. 156th Meeting (Michigan leads 92-63) Home vs. Michigan: 41-32 Gophers All-Time vs. Big Ten: 784-884 * - excludes vacated...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Signs Fleck to New Seven-Year Contract
The University of Minnesota and head football coach P.J. Fleck have agreed to a new seven-year contract. This agreement, pending Board of Regents approval, will keep Fleck in Maroon and Gold through the 2029 season. The 2022 campaign was the sixth for Fleck at Minnesota, where he holds a record...
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
gophersports.com
Gopher Trio Takes Home Weekly B1G Awards
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota swimming and diving has taken home three honors this week, the conference announced Wednesday. Fifth-year senior Joy Zhu has been named the Big Ten Women's Diver of the Week for the fifth time this season, while Drew Bennett is the Men's Diver of the Week and Alberto Hernandez is the Men's Freshman of the Week. The honors for Bennett and Hernandez are the first of their careers.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Braelen Oliver to enter the transfer portal
Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Braelen Oliver announced Wednesday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Oliver started the first seven games of the season at will linebacker, before ceding his spot to Cody Lindenberg, who got the starting nod in the final five games. Once Lindenberg took over at will linebacker, Oliver saw a more limited role at sam linebacker, a position that often alternates snaps with the nickel back. With the Gophers currently shopping for a mike linebacker in the transfer portal, it’s a safe bet Oliver is looking for more significant playing time.
gophersports.com
Big Ten Recognizes 107 Gophers with Academic Honors
MINNEAPOLIS – The Big Ten has awarded 107 University of Minnesota student-athletes Academic All-Big Ten honors for the 2022 fall season, the conference announced Friday. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten merits, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
KEYC
Snow Thursday night/Friday, more snow early next week
We are tracking a couple of systems that will have the potential to bring measurable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this week and early next week. The first system will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday and could produce several inches of snowfall. This is a change from yesterday as our latest data is suggesting that this system will track considerably further north than originally expected. As of right now, it looks like 2 to 4+ inches of snow is a possibility with this system. We will get more specific with snow amounts as new data comes in later today and tomorrow morning. The second system will impact much of our region from late Sunday, through Monday and into Tuesday. This one will be a little more difficult to forecast because we will be dealing with slightly warmer temperatures and the potential for both rain and snow. This one is still almost a week away, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The Weather Team will be watching both systems closely and will have updates along the way.
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund. The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
