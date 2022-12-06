ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NTSB releases preliminary report of helicopter crash that killed pilot and Charlotte news meteorologist

By Ciara Lankford
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COAyJ_0jZYfnOn00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday on the fatal WBTV News helicopter crash that killed a beloved local pilot and Charlotte-area news meteorologist.

NTSB’s recent findings state that on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 11:57 a.m., a Robinson Helicopter R44, N7094J, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident near Interstate-77 in Charlotte.

Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’

Authorities said the commercial pilot, identified as Chip Tayag, and one passenger, identified as Meteorologist Jason Myers, were killed in the daytime crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRZsY_0jZYfnOn00
Photos: Meteorologist Jason Myers and Pilot Chip Tayag

The helicopter was operated “as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 aerial observation flight,” the NTSB said.

“The purpose of the flight was to provide training for the staff meteorologist over a simulated
news scene. Radar, Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast data, and surveillance video revealed that the helicopter departed from the WBTV Heliport at 11:50 a.m. and proceeded southbound for about five minutes until over Interstate-77,” the NTSB said.

Charlotte Tower ‘received no distress call’ from pilot in deadly helicopter crash on I-77

NTSB’s preliminary report shows the pilot then performed three left 360° turns. During the third turn, the helicopter entered a rapid descent and impacted a grassy area adjacent to the southbound lanes of Interstate-77.

“The pilot was in contact with Charlotte air traffic control tower at the time; however, a review of the communication recordings did not reveal any calls of distress,” the NTSB stated.

‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist

Authorities said WBTV’s helicopter came to rest about 20 feet from the point of initial impact and oriented on a heading of 015°. There was no fire, they said.

“Portions of the landing gear were found within the initial impact crater. All the primary structural components and rotor blades were located within the confines of the main wreckage,” the NTSB said.

The wreckage has been retained for further examination, the NTSB stated.

NTSB Preliminary Report | Fatal WBTV helicopter crash
Download

The probable cause of the crash will be released in the “final report” which could take one to two years to be completed by the NTSB.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Lexington man charged with 10 counts of illegally possessing catalytic converter: warrants

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several felony charges related to the unlawful possession of catalytic converters, according to Davidson County court records. Oliver Hernadez, 20, is accused in court records of “knowingly” possessing catalytic converters that were removed from a motor vehicle as “a person not authorized to possess a […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina restaurant owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four years in prison, and his son Tarik, 35, more than seven years […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Charlotte’s La Shish eatery owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four years in prison, and his son Tarik, 35, more than seven years […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Carolina Panthers owner settles tax fight over failed practice space

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina county where Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper started building and then abandoned a new practice facility has reached a settlement over $21 million in sales tax money given to the NFL team. Tepper will pay back the money, and York County agreed its dispute was totally resolved with both Tepper and his […]
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
85K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy